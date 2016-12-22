Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

$10,000 donation boosts Greensburg's Red Kettle campaign
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 1:48 p.m.

Vanessa Fullwood spotted an innocuous envelope Thursday as she emptied the previous day's take from the Salvation Army's iconic red kettles.

“I was pouring the money out into the bag to be counted when I noticed it,” said Fullwood, co-commanding officer of the Greensburg Salvation Army.

People regularly put checks inside envelopes and stuff them into the kettles, and Fullwood usually opens them after the cash has been counted. But something compelled her to open this one right away.

“At first I thought it was $10, and then I realized, wait a minute, there's more zeros,” she said.

Three more zeros. The check was a $10,000 donation.

The donor, who prefers to remain anonymous, put the check into a kettle outside Westmoreland Mall, said Earnest Fullwood, Vanessa Fullwood's husband and fellow commanding officer.

“I was ecstatic. Because I had been praying that the Lord would open up the windows and rain down on the Greensburg corps,” Earnest Fullwood said.

Donations to Greensburg's Red Kettle campaign have been lackluster so far this year, the Fullwoods said.

This week, the organization had raised $59,000 of its $90,000 goal. That was $17,000 behind where it was at this time last year.

This is the Fullwoods' first Christmas season in Greensburg, though they've been in the Salvation Army for more than 20 years. The turnover in leadership made organizing the campaign more difficult and bad weather kept donors away, Earnest Fullwood said.

“Headquarters had been calling us up, telling us they were concerned that we were behind last year's kettle output,” he said.

The $10,000 donation goes a long way toward making up the difference, he said. With a few days left in the campaign, the organization has raised $75,000.

Money raised in the campaign makes up a sizable portion of the corps' budget.

It is used to provide services such as rent or utility assistance for families in need, and pay five full-time and one part-time staff members who work at the Greensburg office.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

