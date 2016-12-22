Details arise in Grapeville fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two men ignited the first floor of an abandoned Hempfield post office in May while stripping and burning the coating off of wiring, state police said in court documents filed Thursday.

Douglas J. Morgan, 42, of Jeannette is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on multiple charges, including reckless burning, dangerous burning, theft by unlawful taking and defiant trespass filed before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

Trooper Joseph Lauricia obtained an arrest warrant from DeMarchis for a second suspect, Joseph Peretto III, 42, who has lived in Jeannette and Rural Valley, Armstrong County, in the last year. Police said Peretto has no current address.

In an affidavit, Lauricia said he and a state police fire marshal were summoned May 28 to the 2 1⁄ 2 -story building on Semler Street in the village of Grapeville, just outside Jeannette, by firefighters who put out a suspicious fire. The building had housed the Grapeville post office but had been vacated and was posted with no trespassing signs, Lauricia said.

Firefighters contained damage to the first floor, the trooper said.

“After thoroughly examining the building and contents, it was determined that an open flame was applied to combustible materials inside of the building. All other causes were ruled out due to the building not having any utilities,” Lauricia reported.

A witness who was at the scene shortly before the fire told police that Peretto was at the building just before the fire broke out, and an “unknown” person was standing on the porch.

The witness obtained a license plate number from a vehicle parked at the scene, which troopers later linked to Peretto through his sale of metal items to Daniels & Miller Scrap in Greensburg during that period.

Troopers then identified Morgan as Peretto's accomplice, Lauricia said.

Morgan is being held in the county prison on an unrelated charge of driving on a suspended license in Hempfield in 2015. Court records show he has an extensive criminal record dating to the 1990s for burglary, theft and assaults in the Jeannette and Hempfield areas.

Peretto's whereabouts are not known. Online records indicate he has been convicted of theft, retail theft and assaults, mostly in the Greensburg and Jeannette areas, dating to the 1990s.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review reporter.

Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.