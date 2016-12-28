Group contributes to yearly Audubon Society bird count

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The four bald eagles spotted by bird counters Wednesday at Beaver Run Reservoir weren't the highlight of the day for Dale Matuza.

It was the less-majestic brown creeper — doing just what its name indicates up a tree trunk — that made his morning.

“Those are birds we don't always get, so that's a good one,” said Matuza of Murrysville.

Matuza was one of about 10 local volunteers with the Bushy Run bird circle who took to wooded areas early Wednesday to peer through binoculars at feathered creatures perched in trees, floating on the water and soaring through the air as part of the 117th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Circle members spent the day tallying the number of birds and different species in Beaver Run and Loyalhanna reservoirs, Keystone State Park and Bushy Run Battlefield before gathering in the late afternoon to share their findings.

Dick Byers of Stahlstown will compile the circle's figures and send them to the Audubon Society, which uses the numbers submitted nationwide as a wintertime census of birds.

Byers, Matuza and Dennis McCarthy of Washington Township hiked through quiet wooded areas surrounding Beaver Run Reservoir, which straddles Washington and Bell townships in northern Westmoreland County. Each had binoculars slung around his neck and was bundled up against a light breeze and a chilly morning that warmed after the cloud cover dissipated.

At times, Byers used a powerful scope to identify birds at a distance, while Matuza could name some species based on the sound of their calls. Byers used a tape recorder to tally each species and the number of birds.

“This is a great excuse to get out, and it's productive,” Matuza said.

They need little help from an illustrated field guide after more than three decades of practice.

McCarthy has a little less experience identifying birds, but he easily spotted a few bluebirds and dark-eyed juncos.

“I try to learn three new things,” he said.

The group saw numerous types of birds, though they called it a slow year. In the past three years, the circle has seen an average of 61 bird species during the count day. The most species the group has spotted was 81 in 2012 and 11,000 birds in 2005, he said.

Waterfowl included Canada geese, hooded merganser, common merganser, pied-billed grebe and a blue phase snow goose, which caused some excitement once it was identified.

“We haven't had one of those for quite some time,” Byers said.

Other species tracked at Beaver Run included European starling, Carolina wren, chickadee, blue jay, cardinal, white-breasted nuthatch, red-tailed hawk, yellow-rumped warbler and a downy woodpecker.

“Got a mockingbird, Dale,” Byers said.

“Ah, there we go; excellent,” Matuza replied.

“Mockingbird; add one,” Byers said into his recorder.

Through Byers' scope, the group saw two adult bald eagles sitting on the opposite shoreline. A third adult and an immature bald eagle soared overhead nearby. Their record is seven bald eagles — a typical sight at the reservoir for the past 10 or 12 years — on count day, Byers said.

“We got more eagles today than we do cardinals,” Matuza said later in the morning.

“Sometimes, that's how it goes,” Byers said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.