Poinsettias brighten Christmas services

Patty Heese can sleep easy tonight.

It wasn't the tree, the lights, the cooking or the gifts that kept her on edge. Rather, it was the 3,000 finicky poinsettias she, her husband, Ken, and their children had shepherded to maturity since July at Laurel Nursery & Garden Center in Unity.

By now, most of those plants have played starring roles in colorful holiday arrangements at churches, homes and businesses throughout the region.

Three dozen local churches rely on the nursery to provide the season's signature red “flowers,” Heese said, which are the leaves. The insignificant yellow buds in the center of the colored bracts are the flowers.

The nursery provides poinsettias for a variety of churches, ranging from those with soaring stone edifices like Greensburg's First Presbyterian Church — it ordered 100 pots — to tiny country congregations that ordered a handful of the seasonal flowers.

Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg ordered nearly 60 poinsettias, red and white, from Cellurale Garden Center outside Connellsville. About 25 parish volunteers and staff arranged the plants around the church's nave Friday afternoon, carefully balancing the colorful plants as they placed them alongside wreaths, pine garland and Christmas trees twinkling with white lights.

Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle said Christmas is second only to Easter among the Catholic Church's most important celebrations. Decorating the cathedral highlights that importance.

“As anybody does when you're preparing for a guest, you put your best forward,” Riffle said. “And we're preparing to celebrate the coming of Christ more than 2,000 years ago, his presence in our lives today, and we're reminding ourselves that he will come again.”

Parish members and volunteers Norma Jean Matvey and Janice Juliane both said the decorations look beautiful. The Greensburg residents said they help with setup every year.

Matvey added she likes to help out at the church whenever she can, even in little ways, though that has become more difficult since she moved into a senior community.

“I'm glad to do it for Christ,” Matvey said. “It's the least I can do for him after everything he has done for me.”

Madysen Stauffer, 18, of Greensburg said she's volunteered to help with Christmas and Easter preparations with her family since she was 6.

“Every year, it's just always a family tradition,” she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans purchased nearly 32 million poinsettia plants in 2015.

Aboutflowers.com, an industry trade publication, said the Christmas/Hanukkah season accounts for 30 percent of all sales in the U.S., with Mother's Day and Valentine's Day next at 24 and 20 percent, respectively.

Although Christmas is big, Heese said it is strictly her second season, falling behind spring sale peaks.

Even so, 2,000 6-inch poinsettia pots, 800 8-inch pots and 100 large baskets of poinsettias require extra effort at the family-owned nursery, especially as Christmas draws near.

Heese said the last church orders went out the door Friday.

Large orders that qualify for delivery get special attention along the way.

“We sleeve them to transport them, then we warm up the van and get it right up to the door so they won't be exposed to any cold air,” she said.

Laurel is among a shrinking number of nurseries that grow the tropical plants. This year's stock arrived from Ohio as tiny root plugs.

“They are one of the hardest crops to grow,” Heese said. “They have one of the longest growing seasons, from July until now. And they're a little finicky. If the light isn't just right, or if something goes wrong in the middle of the season, it's very hard to recoup.”

Tribune-Review staff writer Michael Walton contributed. Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.