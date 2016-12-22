Hempfield cyclist's conviction for careless driving upheld

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A summary conviction and a $25 fine imposed last year will stand against a Hempfield man whose repeated escapades while riding his bike on highways in Westmoreland County landed him in jail.

A three-judge panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled this week that the citation issued against David Smith for an incident on April 10, 2015, on Route 30 in Hempfield warranted the finding that he violated the state's vehicle code for careless driving.

Smith, 58, argued his conviction was improper because there was no evidence that when he removed his hands from the bike twice to flash obscene gestures at a state police trooper that he created the probability of an accident.

Smith also maintained he was cited only because he made those gestures to police.

The appeals court judges ruled that evidence supported the guilty finding because Smith was unable to steer the bike with only his legs and feet.

Trooper Robert Karinchak testified he cited Smith after receiving calls that a man on a bicycle was traveling slowly on Route 30, causing a backup of more than 25 cars that were stuck behind him on the road.

“Appellant was not cited for careless driving because he made an obscene gesture to Trooper Karinchak. Rather, he was cited because he took his hands off the handlebars so he could not steer or brake quickly,” the judges ruled. “While he took his hands off the handlebars to make the gesture, the gesture was not the basis for the citation.”

Smith is in jail without bond as he awaits trials on 10 separate cases involving allegations that he obstructed traffic while riding his bike on numerous county roadways dating back to 2012.

Smith was first jailed last year for repeatedly violating conditions of his bail. He remained in jail after he refused to agree to stay off his bicycle until his criminal cases are resolved.

Smith eventually agreed to the bike ban but was jailed again in September by Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio after he admitted he again rode his bicycle earlier in the summer.

Smith has appealed pretrial rulings by Bilik-DeFazio in which she refused to dismiss charges against him. As a result, his trials have not been scheduled.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.