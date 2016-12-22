Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield cyclist's conviction for careless driving upheld
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 8:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A summary conviction and a $25 fine imposed last year will stand against a Hempfield man whose repeated escapades while riding his bike on highways in Westmoreland County landed him in jail.

A three-judge panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled this week that the citation issued against David Smith for an incident on April 10, 2015, on Route 30 in Hempfield warranted the finding that he violated the state's vehicle code for careless driving.

Smith, 58, argued his conviction was improper because there was no evidence that when he removed his hands from the bike twice to flash obscene gestures at a state police trooper that he created the probability of an accident.

Smith also maintained he was cited only because he made those gestures to police.

The appeals court judges ruled that evidence supported the guilty finding because Smith was unable to steer the bike with only his legs and feet.

Trooper Robert Karinchak testified he cited Smith after receiving calls that a man on a bicycle was traveling slowly on Route 30, causing a backup of more than 25 cars that were stuck behind him on the road.

“Appellant was not cited for careless driving because he made an obscene gesture to Trooper Karinchak. Rather, he was cited because he took his hands off the handlebars so he could not steer or brake quickly,” the judges ruled. “While he took his hands off the handlebars to make the gesture, the gesture was not the basis for the citation.”

Smith is in jail without bond as he awaits trials on 10 separate cases involving allegations that he obstructed traffic while riding his bike on numerous county roadways dating back to 2012.

Smith was first jailed last year for repeatedly violating conditions of his bail. He remained in jail after he refused to agree to stay off his bicycle until his criminal cases are resolved.

Smith eventually agreed to the bike ban but was jailed again in September by Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio after he admitted he again rode his bicycle earlier in the summer.

Smith has appealed pretrial rulings by Bilik-DeFazio in which she refused to dismiss charges against him. As a result, his trials have not been scheduled.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.