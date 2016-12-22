Former Jeannette teacher claims investigation was tainted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The lawyer for a former Jeannette High School teacher contends a criminal investigation into allegations she had sex with a male student was tainted and a confession she gave police should be barred from evidence.

In court documents filed Thursday, defense attorney Jeff Monzo said police improperly confiscated a cellphone from 39-year-old Maria Chappell of Mt. Pleasant early in the investigation.

Police in April charged Chappell with felony offenses for having sexual contact with a student. Police said Chappell had sex with the 16-year-old boy in her classroom and at a local motel.

Prosecutors have said Chappell confessed after police viewed text messages she sent and received linking her to an improper relationship with the student. Monzo claimed the evidence was taken after Chappell was interrogated by school officials about the allegations.

The defense contends Chappell was not free to leave that interrogation and was not advised of her constitutional right to remain silent, so her confession cannot be used against her at trial.

Chappell, who is free on $50,000 unsecured bail, appeared in court in October to seek permission to work at a local doctor's office while awaiting trial and also to answer allegations from the prosecution that she continued to have contact with students via social media.

Chappell contended she simply replied to students but was ordered to have no contact with any minors at the school.

Westmoreland County Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. ordered that a hearing on Chappell's motion be conducted early next year.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.