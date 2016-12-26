Court change targets Westmoreland case backlog

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A move to clear the backlog of criminal cases clogging Westmoreland County's court system begins next week when a plan is unveiled to increase the number of trials held and give judges more say in how cases are handled.

The change calls for judges to remain involved from the time the cases enter the court system until they go to trial or a plea is entered.

For more than a decade, trials were assigned from a master list by the court administrator to different judges, which meant those judges sometimes presided over cases with which they had never been involved.

“Whenever you have different judges see different cases every month, continuances were more likely granted. Some of our pending cases now date back to 2013,” Deputy Court Administrator Pam Neiderhiser said.

The previous system promoted efforts by some attorneys to “judge shop,” seeking trial assignments to judges lawyers believed were more favorable to certain clients, according to Judge Rita Hathaway.

“We've wanted to try this for a while. We're trying to have better control over the dockets. This way, we're going to be able to dispose of the cases in a more expedient manner,” Hathaway said.

Three judges are currently assigned permanently to the criminal court division: Hathaway, Judge Christopher Feliciani and Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

According to statistics from the court administrator's office, the number of criminal cases entering Common Pleas Court continues to rise. More than 4,800 new cases were filed in 2011; 5,013 in 2012; 5,219 in 2013; 5,815 in 2014 and 5,893 in 2015. New case filings are expected to top 6,100 this year, officials said.

Most criminal cases never make it to a trial and are disposed of through guilty pleas.

Meanwhile, the number of cases resolved by jury trials has stagnated. Just 28 criminal trials were conducted this year in Westmoreland County courtrooms, down from 31 in 2015. There were only 20 jury trials 2013 and 22 in 2014.

Each month's trial list contains more than 300 cases.

Officials said trial numbers are somewhat skewed because fewer courtrooms were available over the last several years because of health problems of Judge Debra Pezze, the longest-tenured criminal judge who died this year.

Even before Pezze's health issues, the trial system that was in place for more than a decade did not allow for the four criminal court judges to control which of their cases went to trial.

Court administrator Amy DeMatt said retired senior judges will oversee pretrial issues and guilty pleas from Pezze's docket. President Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. and Judge Chris Scherer, both assigned to the civil court division, will alternate presiding over criminal trials from Pezze's court list.

Ultimately, officials hope the system tweaks will enable judges to have better oversight over their own cases.

“We want to get to the case that really needs to be a trial,” Neiderhiser said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.