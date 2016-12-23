Christmas shopping at Westmoreland Mall still clicks with some

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since 1989, Bill Dribold has opened kiosks in malls throughout the Pittsburgh region, selling sweaters, scarves and black-and-gold sports memorabilia during the seven-week stretch leading up to Christmas.

Cold snaps boost sales, as did the Penguins' post-Stanley Cup championship popularity. Super Bowls and Lord Stanley always lead to better business, Dribold said, though he's not holding out hope for a World Series victory to have the same effect anytime soon.

“At least not in my lifetime,” the North Hills native said this week inside the Westmoreland Mall.

Still, Christmastime at the Route 30 shopping center isn't what it used to be, Dribold said. Holiday shopping crowds thinned in recent years, a change he chalked up to the rise of online shopping.

“It's not like it was 10 years ago or 15 years ago,” Dribold said while glancing around his kiosks.

With traditional retailers also courting online customers through smartphone apps, robust websites and online sales, and with the likes of Amazon making online shopping and home delivery easy, Dribold said he was keeping his fingers crossed that last-minute shoppers will flock to brick-and-mortar outlets by Christmas Eve.But even if that's the case, those purchases could make up a relatively small chunk of consumers' Christmas spending.

Recent survey results from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics estimated holiday sales in November and December will total $656 billion.

The 2016 spending estimates represent a 3.6 percent increase from last year, when Americans spent about $633 billion, and marks the second year in a row spending increased by 3 percent or more, according to the federation.

Spokeswoman Ana Serafin Smith said the 2016 increases are believed to stem from higher employment and wages among consumers.

“Which means there's more money in their pockets for them to spend,” she said.

Still, only 12 percent of consumers this year said they plan to wait until Dec. 23 before completing their shopping, and more than half said they'd wrap up last-minute shopping online, the survey reported.

That leaves the other half turning away from laptops and smartphones as they look to complete their holiday gift purchases.

“Especially if you're realizing it's the 21st of December and you have no gifts, you're going to be visiting a variety of stores to get gifts under your tree,” Smith said.

Kristine Thomas, 28, of Johnstown drove about an hour Thursday to get to the Westmoreland Mall. The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student said last-minute shopping has become her norm with semester finals and other business keeping her busy through most of December. She planned to follow a straightforward shopping plan to wrap up gift buying as quickly as possible.

“My mom's got the biggest list, so I'll just start there and work my way down,” she said.

Brenda Schmeltz of Smithton said her trip to the mall this week marked the end of a shopping routine she started in September. Schmeltz described her shopping habits as “thrifty” and said she likes to buy things on layaway — and keep an eye out for sales that often get better as Dec. 25 approaches.

“My daddy was a steel mill worker, and you do what you can do and that's it,” she said. “You don't take a second mortgage out to Christmas shop.

“And it's not about the gifts, anyway. It's about your family and your health,” she said.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.