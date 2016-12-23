Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Westmoreland

Christmas shopping at Westmoreland Mall still clicks with some
Michael Walton | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Bill Dribold, owner of Mr. Bill's Sports Collectibles and a scarf/clothing stand, helps customers at the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Angela and Ken Gialanella of Adamsburg browse a selection of crosses and statues for a last-minute gift at the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Shoppers browse the Gift Gallery Glass stand at the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Mitch Hyde of Ruffsdale chooses a gift at the Gift Gallery Glass as Lisa Sierra works at the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Abi Burch of Indiana browses for a last-minute gift at the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Holiday shoppers rush around the first floor of the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Holiday shoppers at Macy's are framed through a Christmas wreath at the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016..
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Shoppers at the Bath & Body Works browse for gifts at the Westmoreland Mall on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Updated 8 hours ago

Since 1989, Bill Dribold has opened kiosks in malls throughout the Pittsburgh region, selling sweaters, scarves and black-and-gold sports memorabilia during the seven-week stretch leading up to Christmas.

Cold snaps boost sales, as did the Penguins' post-Stanley Cup championship popularity. Super Bowls and Lord Stanley always lead to better business, Dribold said, though he's not holding out hope for a World Series victory to have the same effect anytime soon.

“At least not in my lifetime,” the North Hills native said this week inside the Westmoreland Mall.

Still, Christmastime at the Route 30 shopping center isn't what it used to be, Dribold said. Holiday shopping crowds thinned in recent years, a change he chalked up to the rise of online shopping.

“It's not like it was 10 years ago or 15 years ago,” Dribold said while glancing around his kiosks.

With traditional retailers also courting online customers through smartphone apps, robust websites and online sales, and with the likes of Amazon making online shopping and home delivery easy, Dribold said he was keeping his fingers crossed that last-minute shoppers will flock to brick-and-mortar outlets by Christmas Eve.But even if that's the case, those purchases could make up a relatively small chunk of consumers' Christmas spending.

Recent survey results from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics estimated holiday sales in November and December will total $656 billion.

The 2016 spending estimates represent a 3.6 percent increase from last year, when Americans spent about $633 billion, and marks the second year in a row spending increased by 3 percent or more, according to the federation.

Spokeswoman Ana Serafin Smith said the 2016 increases are believed to stem from higher employment and wages among consumers.

“Which means there's more money in their pockets for them to spend,” she said.

Still, only 12 percent of consumers this year said they plan to wait until Dec. 23 before completing their shopping, and more than half said they'd wrap up last-minute shopping online, the survey reported.

That leaves the other half turning away from laptops and smartphones as they look to complete their holiday gift purchases.

“Especially if you're realizing it's the 21st of December and you have no gifts, you're going to be visiting a variety of stores to get gifts under your tree,” Smith said.

Kristine Thomas, 28, of Johnstown drove about an hour Thursday to get to the Westmoreland Mall. The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student said last-minute shopping has become her norm with semester finals and other business keeping her busy through most of December. She planned to follow a straightforward shopping plan to wrap up gift buying as quickly as possible.

“My mom's got the biggest list, so I'll just start there and work my way down,” she said.

Brenda Schmeltz of Smithton said her trip to the mall this week marked the end of a shopping routine she started in September. Schmeltz described her shopping habits as “thrifty” and said she likes to buy things on layaway — and keep an eye out for sales that often get better as Dec. 25 approaches.

“My daddy was a steel mill worker, and you do what you can do and that's it,” she said. “You don't take a second mortgage out to Christmas shop.

“And it's not about the gifts, anyway. It's about your family and your health,” she said.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.