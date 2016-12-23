Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New system warns motorists of emergency delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike, major state roads

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 10:27 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

State officials this week launched 511PAConnect, a system that provides targeted alerts to motorists when emergencies close the Pennsylvania Turnpike or other state roadways.

The system was created in response to January's Winter Storm Jonas, which stranded hundreds of turnpike travelers for more than 24 hours between Bedford and Somerset.

Through 511PAConnect, PennDOT and turnpike staff who learn of a potential long-term road closure will notify the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's 24-hour Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center, which will issue an alert to cellphones of motorists in the area of the closure — similar to Amber Alerts issued for missing children.

Motorists who receive the alert may register for updates on the closure status via text message or phone call.

Motorists also can respond with information, such as the number of people in their vehicle, that can help guide the emergency response, a PennDOT spokesman said. The system doesn't take the place of motorists calling 911 to report an immediate emergency involving their vehicle.

Once a traffic incident is resolved, motorists who registered for the alerts will be unsubscribed and personal data will be “scrubbed” from the system, officials said.

