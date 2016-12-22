Man killed by freight train in Greensburg
The body of a man hit by a freight train late Thursday afternoon in Greensburg was found along the railroad tracks between the Maple Avenue and Main Street bridges, officials said.
Emergency responders found the body shortly before 6 p.m., about 100 yards east of the PNC Train Station at Greensburg.
The conductor of a Norfolk Southern Corp. train reported hitting the pedestrian around 5:30 p.m., according to the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety. Hempfield and Greensburg firefighters searched along the railroad tracks in the area of the Roseytown Road tunnel in Hempfield and by Lynch Field in Greensburg.
The Norfolk Southern train stopped after the accident and a westbound Amtrak passenger train scheduled to arrive in Greensburg at 6:50 p.m. was delayed.
A Westmoreland County deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene.
David Pidgeon, a Norfolk Southern spokesman, could not be reached for comment Thursday night.