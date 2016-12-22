Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Westmoreland

Man killed by freight train in Greensburg
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 5:54 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency personal search for a body along the Norfolk Southern train tracks between the Main Street bridge and Maple Ave. Bridge in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency personal search for a body along the Norfolk Southern train tracks between the Main Street bridge and Maple Ave. Bridge in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Updated 45 minutes ago

The body of a man hit by a freight train late Thursday afternoon in Greensburg was found along the railroad tracks between the Maple Avenue and Main Street bridges, officials said.

Emergency responders found the body shortly before 6 p.m., about 100 yards east of the PNC Train Station at Greensburg.

The conductor of a Norfolk Southern Corp. train reported hitting the pedestrian around 5:30 p.m., according to the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety. Hempfield and Greensburg firefighters searched along the railroad tracks in the area of the Roseytown Road tunnel in Hempfield and by Lynch Field in Greensburg.

The Norfolk Southern train stopped after the accident and a westbound Amtrak passenger train scheduled to arrive in Greensburg at 6:50 p.m. was delayed.

A Westmoreland County deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene.

David Pidgeon, a Norfolk Southern spokesman, could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.