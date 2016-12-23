Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Officials seek grant for sewer extension in Unity
Jeff Himler | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:03 a.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Unity Township Municipal Authority is working with Westmoreland County officials to seek a second grant for a proposed sewer line extension that would serve at least two businesses along Donohoe Road near Buffenmeyer Road in Unity.

Operations manager Doug Pike said the authority hopes to obtain just under $100,000 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Business Development Grant program. The authority also has applied for a $350,000 state grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority that would require a local match; the authority and two businesses that stand to benefit each are expected to contribute $50,000.

Pike said the extension also would serve a handful of homes and might reach one or more additional businesses depending on the funding obtained.

The authority agreed Wednesday to provide an internship of up to 150 hours beginning in January for a student studying biology and bionanotechnology at Westmoreland County Community College. Pike said the authority will pay $8 per hour to the student, who will review the authority's laboratory quality control manual and its operating procedures.

