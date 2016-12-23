Coroner identifies man killed by train in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office identified a 25-year-old Greensburg man who was struck and killed Thursday by an eastbound freight train on the Norfolk Southern tracks in Greensburg.

Alexander L. Benson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which was reported at 5:27 p.m.

Deputy Coroners Joshua C. Zappone and Doug Lewis reported that an investigation showed Benson intentionally placed himself in the path of the train. The office reported that Benson died of multiple blunt-force injuries and ruled the death a suicide.

Zappone said there were witnesses.

Workers on a Norfolk Southern train sounded a horn and engaged the braking system when they saw Benson on the track, the coroner's office reported.

Benson's body was found on the tracks between the Maple Avenue and Main Street bridges about 100 yards east of the PNC Train Station in the city.

The train stopped at the scene, and a westbound Amtrak passenger train scheduled to arrive in Greensburg at 6:50 p.m. was delayed.

Funeral arrangements for Benson are incomplete.

On Sept. 27, Adam J. Halula, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh, was killed when he was struck by a westbound Norfolk Southern freight train along railroad tracks in Derry Township near the border of Latrobe. The coroner's office ruled that death a suicide.

On April 22, Greg Powell, 32, of Westmoreland City was critically injured when he was struck by a train in a remote area of North Huntingdon while walking along the Norfolk Southern tracks there.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.