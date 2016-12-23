Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man injured when truck crashes into tree on Route 130 in Stahlstown

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 12:12 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Neighbor Grant Hood Jr. (left), watches while emergency responders clear the scene of a single vehicle accident on Route 130 East, near Route 711 in Stahlstown, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Hood was in his house when he hear a loud crash, and went outside to see what happened.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency responders clear the scene of a single vehicle crash along Route 130 East, near Route 711 in Stahlstown, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. The driver was flown by helicopter to UPMC.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency responders clear the scene of a single vehicle accident on Route 130 East, near Route 711 in Stahlstown, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. The driver was flown by helicopter to UPMC.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency responders clear the scene of a single vehicle accident on Route 130 East, near Route 711 in Stahlstown, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. The driver was flown by helicopter to UPMC.

Updated 13 hours ago

A man was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital on Friday after his pickup crashed into a tree and closed a section of Route 130 in Cook Township for about two hours. Chestnut Ridge Fire Chief Shawn Kestner said the wreck occurred about 11:15 a.m. near the intersection with Route 711 in Stahlstown. He said it appeared the truck went off the road, west of the highway intersection, and struck a tree. The driver was flown to UPMC Presbyterian hospital, firefighters said. His identity was not available. State police are investigating.

