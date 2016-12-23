Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Tips about Jeannette traffic being blocked lead to heroin charges
Paul Peirce | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 7:24 p.m.
Charles Brown of Trafford was charged with heroin possession by Jeannette police on Dec. 22, 2016.

Acting on an anonymous telephone tip about drug trafficking early Friday along North Second Street in Jeannette, city police arrested a Trafford man with more than three bricks of suspected heroin.

Charles E. Brown III, 32, was arraigned on charges of manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at 2 a.m.

Patrolman James Phillips found four vehicles “parked in the middle of the road blocking traffic,” and one car suddenly pulled away and moved ahead into a parking space, he reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

Phillips said he got out of his vehicle, walked to Brown's vehicle, which had parked, and asked why he was blocking traffic. Phillips wrote in the affidavit that Brown replied he was “just conversing with a friend.”

After learning Brown was driving on a suspended license, Phillips said he asked Brown to exit his vehicle and called in K-9 officer Arees to search the vehicle's exterior.

Arees indicated narcotics were present in the vicinity of the driver's door, Phillips said. Brown failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.

Police found no narcotics in Brown's vehicle, but officers discovered a brown plastic bag in the back seat of the patrol car where Brown sat as he was taken to the police station, Phillips said.

Inside were 165 packets of suspected heroin, 115 bags marked “Diesel” and 50 others marked with a blue “smiling face,” Phillips said. Police also confiscated $680 from Brown's shirt pocket.

Brown has two pending drug-related hearings scheduled before DeMarchis dating from October. He was arraigned before DeMarchis and ordered to jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.

