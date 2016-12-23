New Stanton teen charged with killing mother, brother moved to detention center

A New Stanton teen who was undergoing mental health care after confessing to police that he killed his mother and younger brother was arraigned Friday on homicide and first-degree murder charges in the Nov. 30 slayings.

Mt. Pleasant District Judge Charles Moore ordered Jacob Roland Remaley, 14, held without bond in the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center pending further court action.

Remaley is charged in the deaths of Dana Remaley, 46, and Caleb Remaley, 8, at the family's Thermo Village Road home. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by state police Tpr. Jason Morgan, the teen used a Ruger .380-caliber handgun to shoot his mother and brother as they lay sleeping in their bedrooms after his father, David, left for work about 5:40 a.m.

According to police, Jacob Remaley retrieved the handgun from the top of the kitchen refrigerator just before 7 a.m. and loaded the weapon with a six-round magazine, also stored in the kitchen. According to police, the teen then walked first into his mother's room and then into his brother's room, shooting each once in the forehead, according to the affidavit.

Morgan stated Remaley told him that “if his father, David, would have been in the residence at the time ... he would have shot him as well.”

Police said Jacob Remaley called 911 from the home at 6:53 a.m. and asked for help, initially telling 911 operators that his father had shot his mother and brother.

First responders arrived to find Jacob Remaley in the front yard with a bloody knee and left index finger, wearing only a white T-shirt and gray boxer briefs, the affidavit stated. The teen later was taken by ambulance to Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, where he was interviewed by police and confessed to the killings before being taken to a mental health facility in Latrobe.

State police spokesman Tpr. Steve Limani has said police interviews with the suspect and his father did not reveal an exact motive, indicating that Jacob Remaley had some typical teenage disputes with his parents, but “nothing that would lead to such a horrific act.”