Police: New Stanton man on methadone at time of fatal hit-and-run

State police arrested a New Stanton man Sunday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

Matthew James Ramsay, 29, was driving a red 1995 Saturn coupe when state police allege he struck Joseph Cummins, 49, of Mt. Pleasant, while he was running with his dog along a road in East Huntingdon Township at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Police said Ramsay fled the scene along Ruffsdale Alverton Road.

When police interviewed Ramsay Saturday night, he confessed to being the driver, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Sunday by Trooper Kevin Wheelden.

Police were led to Ramsay by his passenger and another friend. Ramsay texted one of them a photo of his car with damage to the windshield, police said.

Both Ramsay and his passenger told investigators that Ramsay was “weaving on purpose” and that he was unsure of what he had hit, according to the affidavit. Ramsay covered his car with a gray tarp at his father's house, police said.

Ramsay had taken methadone at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the affidavit. Methadone is a pain reliever and is used as a maintenance drug for addictions.

Police took a sample of Ramsay's blood at 5 a.m. Sunday at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, according to the affidavit.

Ramsay was arraigned Sunday morning on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, accidents involving death and other counts.

He was being held in Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 bond.

Cummins was initially taken to Excela Health Frick Hospital and later transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh where he succumbed to his wounds during surgery at 4:30 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.