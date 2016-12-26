Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Funding tabbed for Hempfield baseball field, dog park
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Zac (left), and Alyssa Cole, of Hempfield, enjoy the warm weather while walking their dogs Noah and Olivia, at Hempfield Park, on, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Zac (left), and Alyssa Cole, of Hempfield, enjoy the warm weather while walking their dogs Noah and Olivia, at Hempfield Park, on, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Rocky Spino of Greensburg, walks his dog Fred at Hempfield Park, on, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Hempfield parks got another boost this month when the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced a grant for the township to renovate a second baseball field in the main park and add a dog park on the other side of Forbes Trail Road.

With the $411,000 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant announced just before the holidays, the state has awarded Hempfield a total of $1.5 million for parks and recreation improvements in the past six months, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Winters said.

The project will include adding lighting and new fencing, dugouts and the infield at the upper baseball field in the park's northwestern corner. It also will go toward an off-leash dog park across the road from the baseball field, with separate enclosed areas for small dogs and large ones, Winters said.

The proposed dog park will be the second within the township, after the county opened the Franklin Dog Park at Twin Lakes Park in 2012. But dog walkers and owners say Twin Lakes Park can be crowded with dogs.

“It's a pretty big demand. ... Having one dog park in the Greensburg-Hempfield area is not enough,” said Rodney Little, owner of Youngwood-based Top Dog Services, which has a privately owned dog run and lake it opens to the public during the warmer months.

Ben Huber, co-owner of Petagogy in Greensburg, said high attendance at his store's events indicated that dog owners wanted to get out more with their pets.

“There's a large number of people looking for opportunities to do things with their pets, and given the chance they'll do so,” he said.

Other grants have recently funded the revamp of the park's lower baseball field, set to be rededicated this spring to the Pittsburgh Pirates' Bill Mazeroski; the addition of new fences, goals and lighting to the soccer fields; the renovation of one picnic pavilion; and the planned addition of a sixth.

Winters said the new dog park is slated to open in 2018.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

