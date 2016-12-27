School to resume as scheduled for Ligonier Valley students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Valley School District officials want students to come back to school next week after a written threat of violence disrupted classes and attendance before winter recess.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Christine Oldham said a normal schedule will resume Monday and students are expected to attend school.

After-school activities were canceled after a threat discovered Dec. 19 written on a school bathroom wall warned of an unspecified violent act to occur Dec. 21. On Dec. 20, about 44 percent of district students were absent, and district officials closed schools Dec. 21, Oldham said. On Dec. 22, 43 percent of students were absent and 36 percent stayed home the following day, she said.

A lighter police presence will continue at school buildings next week, and bags will be searched as necessary, Oldham wrote in the letter.

Parents whose children were absent Dec. 20, 22 or 23 should send a written excuse, and those absences will be excused. School will be in session Feb. 21 as a makeup day for the closure last week.

Ligonier Township police are investigating the threat. No information was available from police Tuesday.

“We are certain that someone knows something that is of importance in bringing final resolution to this situation,” Oldham wrote.

Information about the source of the threat should be directed to district officials at 724-238-5696 or police at 724-238-5105.