Career of Westmoreland prothonotary's office 'matriarch' celebrated

When Helen Lunn started working as a clerk in the Westmoreland County Prothonotary's Office, it was known as a “hat-and-purse” kind of job: Something women could do to earn extra money for hats and purses but seldom as a career, Prothonotary Christina O'Brien said.

Forty-one years later, Lunn has kept the hats and is retiring as the office's manager. Her coworkers gave her an emotional send-off Wednesday.

As the most experienced employee in the office responsible for keeping civil and family court records, Lunn, 76, of Greensburg outlasted three other prothonotaries, three previous filing systems and many more judges. She often is the first person asked about legacy files not kept in the computer system, which she would sort through after stepping away from her desk while still on the phone, using her Bluetooth headset.

Other employees in the office wore hats Wednesday in tribute to her signature style.

“I'm so grateful. ... God's been good to me,” Lunn said before the lunchtime gathering with cake, cookies and cheese plates. “I just want to scale back some; I don't want to quit working.”

Lunn started working at the office in 1975 after being referred by her aunt, who worked there at the time. Records were kept on paper and filled out via typewriters; women were expected to wear dresses and high-heeled shoes to work, she said.

“We'd do walks at lunchtime and would always meet interesting people,” said Marlene Kreinbrook, who worked with Lunn for 25 years before retiring three years ago. “We didn't ‘power-walk,' though, because she was in her heels.”

Times changed, and so did the office's roles and responsibilities. New files were scanned and computer-indexed. Lunn learned the new systems but retained her knowledge of the old, remaining the office expert in the giant bound books used by the Russell Index System, though she helped train new employees on how to find files with it.

“She's the matriarch. She takes a whole lot of knowledge with her when she goes,” said Julie Christopher, protection-from-abuse coordinator, domestic supervisor and an 18-year veteran of the office. “Helen trained me. She was the first person they introduced me to.”

“Helen trained me, too,” said O'Brien, prothonotary for the past seven years and technically Lunn's boss. “I've always had Helen train people because she always trained people right the first time.”

After Lunn's last day Friday, the most experienced person in the office will have served 20 years.

Lunn said she kept her passion for the job for more than four decades because it constantly threw new challenges at her and offered opportunities to learn.

“Every time you think you know everything in this office, you don't — because an attorney will walk in with a piece of paper you've never seen before,” she said. “Every job gets frustrating at some point. You just have to hang in there and hope.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.