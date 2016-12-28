Export passes $476K budget with no tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Export Borough Council voted 6-0 to enact a $476,000 budget for 2017 with no property tax increase.

Right of way payments in 2016 totaling $452,500 helped borough officials absorb some unanticipated costs and avoid a tax hike for 2017.

The budget projects a $63,000 surplus at the end of 2017 for the borough of about 900 residents.

Councilman Joe Ferri suggested that council have a copy of the 2017 budget on hand for its regular meetings next year, in order to keep a closer eye on finances.

“We got really lucky this year with (solicitor) Wes (Long) coming up with that right of way money,” Ferri said. “It would be great to have the budget in hand to see what money is going where.”

Councilman Joe Zaccagnini was not present.

Council will reorganize at its Jan. 3 meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the borough building on Washington Avenue.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.