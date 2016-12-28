Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fundraising effort hopes to pay for fallen junior firefighter's headstone
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Retired Marine Cpl. Brandon Rumbaugh of Uniontown stands with the family of Parker Hess of Republic as he spearheads a fundraiser to raise money for a headstone for the junior firefighter, who was fatally shot in November, inside Marshall's Memorials in Uniontown, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Retired Scottdale firefighter Keith Medley stands in front of Marshall's Memorials in Uniontown to help bring in donations for the headstone of junior firefighter Parker Hess of Redstone Township, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Medley worked with Heather Hess, mother of Parker, who was fatally shot at the Republic Fire Department in November.
A retired Marine from Uniontown who became a motivational speaker is rallying the community to cover the costs of a grave marker for a junior firefighter who was fatally shot last month in his department's office in a small Fayette County town.

Brandon Rumbaugh, 27, who lost his legs in 2010 while fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan, announced the memorial fund drive for Parker Hess, 16, of Redstone Township on his Facebook page. He kicked off the drive Wednesday afternoon at Marshall's Monuments in Uniontown, as Hess' mother and grandparents arrived to select a memorial marker for him.

Rumbaugh said he was moved to organize the drive because Hess “deserves a headstone at his grave as a memorial and sign of his service to the community. It's the least we can do for him and his family, as they should not have to worry about this at such dark times.

“The firefighter community is similar to the military community. They all stick together. I figured, as a community, we need to do something and, by far, this is the easiest thing we could do to help out,” he said.

Rumbaugh said the goal is to collect about $4,100 over the next week for the monument.

“We've had such a good response, I think we'll have more than enough just by people stopping down,” Rumbaugh said. He noted he's developed a sizeable following on social media, and at least 150 people responded to his Facebook post about the monument.

Uniontown Fire Chief Buck Griffith was among the first who responded to the post, bringing a $50 donation from his department and an additional personal contribution. He said there was no hesitation in assisting the family of a fallen firefighter.

“It's hard any time you lose someone serving in the line of duty, and he was just getting started,” Griffith said of Hess.

State police have charged volunteer fire Capt. George Anthony “Geo” Matis Jr., 21, of Republic with homicide and reckless endangerment in Hess' Nov. 27 death. According to police, Matis and Hess were in the Republic fire department's business office about 4 p.m. when Matis pulled a 9 mm Glock 17 handgun from a holster he was wearing and “caused the pistol to discharge a bullet in the direction of Hess.”

Hess, who was a student at Brownsville Area High School, died at the fire station as emergency responders attempted to treat his facial wound, which was bleeding uncontrollably, police said.

Matis, who is free on $50,000 bail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Defino and is awaiting arraignment in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Matis' attorney, James Davis, has called the shooting a “terrible accident” involving two friends, according to the Associated Press.

Marshall's owner, Frank Mulich, praised Rumbaugh for organizing the effort to help the Hess family. “It's a wonderful thing that he's taken it upon himself to spearhead it. This is the first time we've ever had that community involvement” to assist a client, Mulich said.

He said Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill, where Hess is buried, requires a bronze grave marker.

Retired Scottdale firefighter Keith Medley planned to stay in the monument company lot Wednesday to encourage donations from passing motorists. “It's a giving community, and the firefighters are the most giving of all,” he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

