Troopers, Westmoreland search team hunt man missing from Torrance State Hospital
Updated 2 hours ago
State police have enlisted the Westmoreland County Rough Terrain Support Unit in their search for a Torrance State Hospital patient who left the Derry Township facility without permission.
Police said Timothy M. Smith, 36, left the hospital around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and did not return.
Smith takes a daily medication and could suffer severe health problems without it, police said. Authorities believe he last took his medication at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The rough terrain support team, a volunteer group that aids with search-and-rescue operations as well as woodland brush fires, was called in around 10:45 a.m. today to help search the area around the hospital, which is located near several heavily wooded areas along the banks of both the Conemaugh River and McGee Run.
Police believe Smith is wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, and blue jeans. His direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greensburg state police barracks at 724-832-3288.