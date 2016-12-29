Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

County commissioners shrink deficit, pass $310.9M budget
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 1:06 p.m.

Westmoreland County commissioners narrowed an $18 million deficit to $7.1 million and passed a budget for 2017 that will keep taxes level for another year despite rising expenses.

The $310.9 million combined budget passed unanimously Thursday, with commissioners saying staff made cuts “across the board” to shrink the deficit, which will be covered by drawing on the county's reserves.

The tax rate has remained the same since 2005, at 20.99 mills, or $20.99 for each $100,000 of a property's assessed value.

“To live on the same budget, basically, for 12 years, with the cost of everything going up, is quite an accomplishment,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson after the vote, which had been postponed from Dec. 15 so staff and the commission could make cuts to the proposed budget.

“There was no ‘magic wand' to balance it, no arbitrary cuts that were made,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

Commissioner Gina Cerilli said the national opiate epidemic was being felt in the increased cost to the county courts, prison and probation programs, the coroners responding to overdose deaths and the services for children taken from addicted parents and put into foster care. Transfers of funding to the Children's Bureau, for example, had increased from $2.87 million in 2015 to $4.03 million by the end of 2016, though it was budgeted for slightly less, at $3.65 million, for 2017.

Kopas said the county was working on a more exact accounting of how the drug problem was affecting costs.

The remaining deficit will be covered by drawing from the county's reserve funds, which will stand at $16.6 million if the 2017 budget plays out as planned.

Most of the $5.12 million in cuts the commissioners and staff made between the proposed budget and the adopted one came from the general administration budget, which includes functions like the commissioners ($942,257), the Controller's office ($1.89 million), tax assessment ($1.43 million), information systems ($2.65 million) and the Public Defender's office ($1.73 million).

Public safety costs were reduced by almost $975,000 in the final budget, but still represented a $1.66 million increase from what the county spent in 2016. The county prison's $16.31 million represented the largest expense in that category, followed by $7.33 million for adult probation.

The budget did not include any funding for a county-wide reassessment, Anderson said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

