Unity approves $5.4M budget with no tax increase
Updated 2 hours ago
Unity supervisors Thursday finalized a $5.4 million general fund budget for 2017 that holds real estate taxes at 2.2 mills and eliminates the township's $5 per capita tax.
Keeping Unity's fire tax at 1 mill, the board still has doubled collective funding, to $540,000, for eight local volunteer fire departments by tweaking some line items and increasing projected earned income tax receipts by $100,000. Chairman Michael O'Barto said supervisors have underestimated that revenue source for the past three years.
The township will tap its $848,000 liquid fuels budget to purchase any needed road salt, freeing up $50,000 in the general fund, O'Barto said. He reported Unity is well-stocked going into the remainder of the winter season, with 1,000 tons each of salt and a mixture of salt and grittier anti-skid material that is applied on roads where extra traction is required.