Show off your city: Downtown Greensburg Project asks people to take a different look

See a stream of the photos and get more details at: downtowngreensburgpa.us/collection-273 /

On Instagram: tag your photo with @collection273 and @downtowngbg pa and use the hashtags #collection273 and #downtowngbg.

There's more beauty in Greensburg than just the county courthouse.

While photogenic, the century-old ornate structure is surrounded by creative murals, green space, interesting architecture, unique doors to houses of worship and plenty of green backyards.

The Downtown Greensburg Project wants to see all of it this year.

“Show me your Greensburg,” said Jessica Hickey, a founder of Downtown Greensburg Project, an online guide to the city. “What do you do in town? What do you find in town?

“I want to see how we are going to grow through the year,” she said.

Downtown Greensburg Project asks city residents and visitors to participate in Collection 273 by sharing their photos from within the city limits on social media channels through Sept. 30. The photographs will culminate in an art installation that will be auctioned off for a local charity, Hickey said. The details are still coming together.

In the meantime, anyone can use a smartphone or professional equipment to start documenting a part of the city and submitting the finds.

Elise Michaux of Greensburg had her camera in hand Monday morning in search of perfect shots at the train station, courthouse and Otterbein United Methodist Church. The freelance photographer is looking forward to submitting her work for possible inclusion in Collection 273.

“It's a unique way to give back to the community through people who enjoy doing what they do,” she said. “I enjoy landscape photography. That's giving me the opportunity to get better.”

Greensburg resident Savannah Butler said looking at the city's buildings and scenery through her camera lens pushes her to be creative with her shots. Butler does a lot of weddings, events and pet photos with Savvy Shots Photography.

“You can get real used to things when you see them every day,” she said. “I love the project.”

The photos can be from events, businesses, at a park or on a trail. The only rules are they can't be negative toward Greensburg or taken from outside the city, Hickey said. South and Southwest Greensburg are acceptable. The submitted photos will be posted daily on social media site Instagram as well as the project's website before being printed later this year.

“We are asking that people do a little story or blurb about the photo you took,” Hickey said. “It'll be showcased on Instagram daily.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.