Westmoreland

Partnership with Army Corps opens up locks to recreational boaters in Armstrong County
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Allegheny River Development Corp. hopes to keep locks on the Allegheny River open to recreational boaters again this year.

Updated 1 hour ago

Recreational boats can lock between four dams on the Allegheny River's most undeveloped section of its navigable waters — 40-plus miles of river flanked by the mossy green hills of Armstrong County — because of an agreement between a Kittanning nonprofit and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Planning its third boating season, the Allegheny River Development Corp., or ARDC, a nonprofit group of boaters and river supporters, have contracted with the Corps to open four river locks in Armstrong County to recreational boaters on some weekends this year.

The Corps closed Locks 6 through 9 in South Buffalo, West Kittanning, Boggs and Madison townships, respectively, to recreational boaters in the past four years because of scant commercial traffic, which determines federal funding.

The Corps doesn't have authority to use federal funds to operate locks for recreational traffic.

So, the ARDC and the Corps forged what is believed to be the Corps' first partnership in the country with a local government or a nonprofit that pays the Corps to operate locks, according to Jeff Hawk, a Corps spokesman.

“We got this river back,” said Linda Hemmes, president of the ARDC board.

“We can't let it go; it provides a whole segment of a quality of life that we cannot ignore,” said Hemmes, who has been boating on the river for more than 50 years.

The open locks and the boats that come through them are a big part of the county's tourism trade.

“The river is a big part of our small-business community here,” said Pat Fabian, chairman of the Armstrong County Commissioners.

“We cannot commend ARDC and Linda enough for keeping these locks open,” he said.

The economic benefit to Armstrong County is one reason the Corps worked on the agreement with the ARDC, according to Jeff Hawk.

“This relationship is important to the Corps because we work for the American taxpayer and want to do all that we can within our authority to benefit the economy, the environment, public safety and quality of life for citizens.”

Bringing in the boaters

The high boater turnout during ARDC's first year of paying the Corps about $160,000 to open the four Armstrong locks on some weekends and holidays “was like kids in a candy store,” Hemmes said.

But last year, when ARDC offered more open-lock weekends, every weekend from Memorial Day until October, paying about $187,000, the lockages dipped from the previous year.

Total lockages — a single boat passing through a single lock — slipped by nearly 4 percent in 2016, with 1,514 in 2015 and 1,458 lockages in 2016, according to the Corps.

Most concerning were the even lower numbers of lockages at the southern-most dam, No. 6 in South Buffalo, evidence that not as many boaters as expected were coming up from Pittsburgh or heading south from Armstrong County.

“I was stunned by the numbers,” Hemmes said. “We will work as hard as we can to drive our numbers.”

ARDC wants to help better market Armstrong County as a destination for boaters through social media and more events.

This year will bring back popular events, according to Hemmes, such as a live performance by The Clarks as part of Arts on the Allegheny, the Kittanning regatta known as “Riverbration,” and other events such as the East Brady “Riverfest.”

Bringing in the money

ARDC is trying to raise $155,000 for the 2017 boating season, opening up the locks every weekend, plus some long weekends from May 26 to Oct. 1.

It has a number of events to raise money, including the annual Lock Kickoff Fundraiser on March 11 at Futules' Harmar House in Harmar.

ARDC set a flat $25 membership fee this year. With current membership of 300 and another 100 sponsors and donors, the board would like another 2,000 boater memberships, “but I think we can get 500 boaters,” Hemmes said.

In addition to fundraisers, it's unclear what grants will help pay for the operation of the Harmar locks.

State Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, who in the past two years secured state grants to pay for three-quarters of ARDC's funding, said prospects for grants this year don't look so good.

“As in the past, if the opportunity presents itself, I will be quick to snap it up,” Pyle said. “As it stands, the avenues of available funding appear very bleak.”

Hemmes and her board plan to explore all funding opportunities.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

