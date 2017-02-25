Westmoreland leaders say branding, training, infrastructure will drive growth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Business leaders, government officials and community members want to reimagine Westmoreland County in an effort to attract economic development, population growth and strong diversity.

A county that in 1980 boasted a population of 392,000 is home to only about 358,000 today, while some business owners, developers and longtime community members worry about stagnation, a lack of high-tech jobs and too many young adults moving elsewhere. A community-driven comprehensive planning process dubbed Reimagining Our Westmoreland is under way, soliciting input and ideas about how to make the county a prosperous and appealing place to live.

If the county is to grow its economy and population, it must reduce regulations, attract and retain businesses, align education and workforce needs, expand transportation and affordable housing options and bring in younger, more diverse residents — all this according to input from community members and officials.

The Reimagining Our Westmoreland planning effort is scheduled to continue through 2017, with a final plan to be released early next year.

In the meantime, community leaders offered a host of ideas about community resources, ongoing initiatives or other efforts within reach that can strengthen the county into 2017 and beyond.

Jason Rigone

County Planning And Development Director

Rigone, who serves as executive director of Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., suggested business and community leaders focus on stronger branding and on marketing all the characteristics that make it appealing “to live, work and play in Westmoreland County.”

Those characteristics include high-performing schools that invest in their facilities, a particular draw for young families; low crime rates that make Westmoreland one of the safest places to live in the Commonwealth, especially among counties with a population of 300,000 or more; the area's large number of unfilled jobs; and a “diversity of landscape” that includes recreation opportunities, close proximity to downtown Pittsburgh and the ability to find a home in rural, suburban or more urban settings.

“Really, our goal needs to be attracting people,” he said. “With an increasing, growing population, that brings a lot of benefits with it. Benefits in terms of workforce, benefits in terms of taxpayers, housing vibrancy — that leads to everything,”

Tuesday Stanley

WCCC president

Stanley highlighted several education initiatives to better prepare the county's youth for successful careers, especially in the local workforce.

The college's Advanced Technology Center in East Huntingdon prepares students for lucrative manufacturing sector jobs by training them in areas ranging from drafting and design to robotics. The Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development brings together local schools and businesses in an effort to align curriculum and educational programs with college and career pathways, thereby introducing students at a young age to careers in the local workforce.

Stanley said health care, manufacturing and IT, in particular, are opportunities for students. The county hasn't attracted the same interest from tech firms as Pittsburgh, which Stanley hopes could change if students here can access strong IT training programs.

“We need to be a community that works not only with our hands, but also with our brains,” Stanley said.

State Sen. Kim Ward

39th District lawmaker

Ward, chairwoman of the state Senate's Labor and Industry Committee, pointed to the county's close proximity to major highways, including the Pennsylvania Turnpike, as a powerful tool for growing the economy. She said efforts should be made to improve transportation and other infrastructure.

Some of that is in progress: the $53.7 million I-70-New Stanton interchange project and improvements to Route 30 near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport are under way, and the Laurel Valley transportation improvement plan is under review.

Ward said she's confident a rebounding Marcellus shale natural gas industry will benefit the county, as will Royal Dutch Shell's plans to build a $6 billion petrochemical plant along the Ohio River in Beaver County.

“We have a lot of different irons in the fire, and I know the workforce (in Westmoreland County) is a good workforce,” Ward said.

Allen Kukovich

President, Smart Growth Partnership of Westmoreland County

Kukovich, who served in the state House of Representatives from 1977 to 1996 and the state Senate from 1996 to 2004, said the county should continue to build on existing opportunities.

He said community outreach during the comprehensive planning process is well-aimed, with “buy-in” from municipalities key to courting private and public investment in infrastructure and beyond.

But Kukovich cautioned that the county struggles to attract 21st century businesses, sprawl threatens valuable farmland and open space, students leave the area after graduation and public transportation is insufficient for future needs.

He said officials and leaders need to think more regionally and cohesively. They must work with neighboring counties and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Planning Commission to improve transportation; promote cultural, historical and recreational tourism; create a range of housing opportunities; and more aggressively promote the area.

“This approach also strengthens our political power when trying to attain state and federal infrastructure investments,” he said in an email. “Cohesively, we need to adopt smart growth principles in our future decision making.”

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.