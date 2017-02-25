Alle-Kiski Valley has services to help find jobs and get one

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Be sure to send a thank-you note after each interview

• Invest time in writing a good cover letter tailored to the job you're seeking and telling employers who you are

• Make personal contact with employers whenever possible through job fairs and follow-up calls

• Research the jobs and companies you are interested in to ensure a good fit for you

• Limit resumes to no more than two pages

• Be sure to provide the information employers want

Here are some hints for job-seekers from Rick O'Domes, manager of the CareerLink office in New Kensington and Jim Shields, director of career services at Penn State New Kensington.

Here are contacts to obtain more information about the training programs available through CareerLink. Call CareerLink at 724-224-8600 and use the appropriate extension.

The adage about the more things change, the more they stay the same might accurately describe Westmoreland County's employment landscape.

In the job market, there are good paying jobs to be had — not in new industries but in sectors that have long been Western Pennsylvania staples: manufacturing, health care and construction.

That's the view of James Smith, president and CEO of the private nonprofit Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland County.

“Health care jobs are in high demand right now,” Smith said. “I know Excela the last couple of months has gone through a couple of hiring rounds.”

“We've been told by many of our manufacturers that they are having a hard time filling jobs,” he said. “This is skilled labor we are talking about, people who can run CNC (computer-controlled) machines, welders.

“To run these you have to have very specialized training, and that brings with it a nice paycheck.”

As for construction, Smith said managers in that industry have said they also are having a hard time finding workers.

He said that likely will only get worse because of two $1 billion projects in the area: the Tanaska natural gas-fired power plant in Westmoreland County near Routes 70 and 31, which actually began last year; and Shell Oil's planned petrochemical cracker plant in Beaver County.

“That is going to pull construction jobs locally,” Smith said. “That's going to be pulling thousands of jobs.”

Similar view in New Kensington

Rick O'Domes, manager of the state's CareerLink Alle-Kiski employment agency in New Kensington, has a similar view.

In terms of budding job sectors, O'Domes said, “I don't see anything and haven't seen anything new on the horizon that is going to be the next big thing.”

But, he said, there are plentiful jobs in those same sectors Smith mentioned.

“Manufacturing, food processing and precision manufacturing like tool-and-die, they are hiring here in the Valley,” O'Domes said. “We have a lot of manufacturing jobs where they are looking for assemblers, but there are quite a lot of skilled labor jobs, too.

“We almost always need machinists, we almost always need welders. Those types of positions and health care positions are always increasing,” he said.

Jim Shields, director of career services at Penn State New Kensington, shared that view.

“I know there are certain industries (hiring) on a regular basis,” Shields said, mentioning the same industries O'Domes cited.

Shields and O'Domes said a lot of those tool-and-die businesses have changed.

“It's not our grandfather's type of tool-and-die, however,” Shields said. “They are very clean places with high-tech robotics, from what I can see.”

“You aren't stamping out things now,” O'Domes said. “You are putting information into a program, and a computer is stamping it out.”

“All the industries I am mentioning don't always require people with college degrees,” Shields said. “But, certainly, there is always a need for engineers and information science and technology majors, which we have a program for here. School districts, industries all need high-tech college graduates.”

Smith said, “It has been one of the issues that we have constantly battled with: ‘How are we are going to educate people to take some of these jobs?'

“There has been a major effort to try to get the education system more in line with the jobs that exist, and that has been spearheaded by the education system, which is great.”

Shields said employment trends tend to be cyclical. He said information science and technology is an example.

“That was on a bust cycle about 10 years ago when the tech bubble burst in the late 1990s, and now it is hot again,” Shields said. “In the last six or eight years, things have come back again. Some of that is new technology, but a lot of that has to do with cybersecurity. That is really the hot part of IST now — cybersecurity.”

While jobs such as those in the tool-and-die industry may not require a degree, they can require some experience and/or training.

O'Domes said CareerLink can help in that area. He said the Veterans Value Initiative, the On-The-Job training program and the Trade Program designed to help people who lost their jobs because of foreign imports, subsidize employers' costs for hiring and training workers for up to six months.

“There are a lot of online job training programs that are free, and we can help you with that, but you can go online and Google them,” O'Domes said.

Applying for a job? Go online

While finding suitable jobs is a part of the process, applying for them can be an even bigger part, one that job-seekers have to pay attention to, both men said. Learning how to use a computer to apply for jobs is a key part of that.

“Absolutely,” O'Domes said. “There may be a few mom-and-pops and some of the smaller businesses who will come in and say, ‘I need a mechanic,' or ‘I need this.' But most of it is online.”

“Fill out the application completely,” O'Domes said. “Some people don't want to take the time to fill out applications and will just put ‘see resume.' A lot of managers won't take the time to look at a resume when they see you haven't filled the application out completely.”

“A lot of people take their resume and cut and paste it into their application. But is that what they are really asking for?” Shields said. “Make sure you are answering what they are looking for, and, in many cases, it is an opportunity to give them more than just what is on the resume.”

Personal contact still important

Shields said personal contact is something younger, tech-savvy applicants in particular have to keep in mind rather than depending on emails, texts and websites.

“Anything that folks can do to build those face-to-face interaction skills are really important to the job-seeking process,” Shields said.

He said while many applicants worry about high school and college grades, that's not the only thing that employers are looking at.

“There is a concern about communication skills, and that is a piece of what employers look for, the ability to get along with others, for instance,” Shields said. “When you have the interview, probably what they are looking at is: ‘How is this person going to get along with other people on our team?' ”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.