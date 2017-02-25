Economic Generator in New Kensington sets sights on fall opening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Alle-Kiski Economic Generator in New Kensington should open this fall.

Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., said renovation of the site at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street will allow the Social Security office to remain in the building.

Last January, the IDC and its partner, Penn State New Kensington, announced the project during a ceremony at the initial site, the former Hart's Department Store on Fourth Avenue. Financing and funding requirements eliminated that location.

Rigone said the IDC expects to close on its chosen property in March.

“Quite frankly, it is not an extensive renovation and buildout, so we feel that it should be up and open by the start of the school year in 2017,” Rigone said.

He said Penn State New Kensington and its chancellor, Kevin Snider, are the driving forces behind the project, which is designed to stimulate growth and activity in a downtown area that has struggled mightily in tough times.

“They know what they want in terms of an entrepreneurial center,” Rigone said. “They have hired the engineering and design firm to develop those plans.”

Snider said the center's aim is to help establish and nurture new businesses but also to foster creativity in launching new products and provide people, such as telecommuters, an appropriate space to work. He said it can attract an established business interested in expanding its footprint but without the resources or desire to buy or lease a building.

“We are not building an incubator where we are going to create a hundred companies,” he said. “I would be just as pleased if we get a hundred people coming in and out of the building a day just to populate the downtown.”

But he sees possibilities for continued growth of New Kensington in what has happened in Pittsburgh's East Liberty section. Snider said the location of a Google office there sparked a flurry of entrepreneurial activity with the establishment of The Beauty Shoppe, which is a model for the center, and Innovation Works' Alpha Lab.

Alpha Lab provides a full program of classes and resources for technology start-ups.

The Beauty Shoppe provides furnished office space and conference rooms — even a single desk — for workers who find it difficult to telecommute from home, small businesses, investors, inventors and product creators trying to establish themselves.

It includes access to services such as commercial printing and copying for its members and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Utilities and maintenance costs are built into the memberships, which can be purchased on a monthly basis.

“They've expanded now from what was a beauty shop to a three- or four-story building across the street,” Snider said.

He said the people who created The Beauty Shoppe have agreed to help Penn State get the New Kensington center off the ground.

Snider said bringing businesses, inventors, innovators and venture capitalists together can generate tremendous economic energy.

He said that includes students from Penn State New Kensington who develop business or product concepts, giving the university an even stronger bond to the center, as well as students at Westmoreland County Community College. The college has a branch campus located near the new center site.

“When you take all of those elements and put them together, they call that an entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said. “My idea was: Can we create that kind of energy and capture it and keep it scalable?”

“One of our biggest tasks right now is to figure out how much is out there and how we can capture it and use it,” Snider said.

Rigone said a similar project in Altoona involved the nearby Penn State campus. Since then, he said, it has spurred the renovation of five or six buildings and has had “a tremendous impact” on Altoona's downtown.

Snider and Rigone said the county and Penn State have raised more than $700,000 in funding. Of that amount, $50,000 came from Penn State, which was matched by Bridgeway Capital. Snider said more funding has been secured through other sources such as foundations.

Additional money will come from the sale of memberships, Snider said. He estimated the top end of the membership fee scale to be around $170 per month.

“We are finalizing the numbers at this point,” Rigone said of the IDC's participation. “We are looking at making a considerable equity investment.

“Until we know how much the project is going to cost, it's difficult to say what that might be, but the county has committed to make a considerable investment in the project.”

He said it is the first time the IDC has made an investment in New Kensington and is optimistic about its success.

“I would certainly love to see higher paying jobs with whatever goes in at this point,” Rigone said. “We think there are opportunities with product development. It is really open-ended at this point.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.