Thieves break into Derry auto shop, steal 180 tires

Someone made off with enough tires to outfit a fleet of vehicles after breaking into a Derry Township auto shop over New Year's weekend, authorities said.

State police said that sometime between the afternoon of Dec. 29 and the morning of Jan. 2, an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way through a back door at Beaver Tire Service on Route 22 and removed between 160 and 180 tires.

The business has been closed since mid-December because of a fire, but rows of circular white gaps in the dust and soot showed where the culprits had taken the stacks of tires from a two-level storage area in the rear of the building.

“From the tracks, you can tell there was more than one person,” said Don Beaver, brother of owner Greg Beaver and overseer of the fire restoration effort that was ongoing Tuesday. He pointed out ruts in the parking lot outside the splintered back door indicating where the suspects' vehicle had “peeled out.”

With an estimated value of $150 to $200 for each tire, the shop's total loss was between $24,000 and $36,000, said Trooper Daniel Poponick.

Investigators couldn't say Tuesday how the tires were removed from the site but presume the suspects had a truck. No surveillance videos were available, Poponick said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call troopers at the Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.

