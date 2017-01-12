Westmoreland commissioners could raise revenues by selling assets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County will explore selling some assets this year as a way to raise revenue to improve its struggling financial outlook, commissioners said Thursday.

All three commissioners on Thursday laid out their visions of the county's future — including the assets-sale plan — during a gathering of about 350 business people at the fifth annual Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, held at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield.

Commissioner Ted Kopas said few details have been finalized, but a plan was drafted to hire an independent appraiser to determine the value of the county's buildings, properties and other assets.

“Where it goes remains to be seen, but we owe it to the taxpayers to look at it,” Kopas said.

Proceeds from any sale could infuse cash into a budget that commissioners are struggling to keep balanced through traditional revenue sources. The county's $310.9 million budget approved last year relies on state and federal funding to pay for mandated social services programs.

Commissioners control only 41 percent of the budget — about $128 million — for general operations. That is funded primarily through $82 million from property taxes, a figure that has remained relatively unchanged since 2005.

In all, the budget approved by commissioners carries a $7 million spending deficit that is offset through surplus funds. That account is expected to dwindle to less than $16 million by the end of the year.

“We want to identify underutilized assets that have value to us,” Kopas said.

According to the most recent comprehensive financial audit for 2015 compiled by Controller Jeffrey Balzer, the county listed $166 million in total capital assets, including land valued at $85 million; buildings at $16.6 million and nearly $41 million of infrastructure.

Commissioners declined to reveal what could be sold.

“We'll have more to say after we look at the assets,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli.

Cerilli and Kopas said Westmoreland Manor, the county-owned nursing home, will not be sold.

Commissioner Charles Anderson, who several years ago authorized an appraisal of the Manor, said all county properties are ripe for possible sale.

“We probably won't end up selling anything, but it's something to look at,” Anderson said.

The county's financial picture was just one topic discussed.

Cerilli focused on county efforts to curb the drug epidemic that last year resulted in as many as 169 fatal overdoses, which would be a new record. Coroner statistics show a majority deaths involved people between the ages of 31-40 and 51-60.

“We are watching our high school students like hawks,” Cerilli said. “Who is watching our 50-year-olds?”

Anderson spoke about several ongoing development projects, including early stages of work on the Laurel Valley Connector that will link the Mt. Pleasant area with Latrobe and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The new road will promote business and industry to relocate to the county, Anderson predicted.

“I can see at the end of this project we can have a Cranberry — with an airport,” Anderson said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.