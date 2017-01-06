Former high school football standout from Arnold gets prison time for dealing heroin that led to woman's death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The lawyer for Demetrius Houser told a Westmoreland County judge on Friday that his client was a high school football star with limitless gridiron potential had he not been pulled out of class and arrested for selling heroin that killed a Lower Burrell woman three years ago.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello countered that police hauled Houser from a white Cadillac and found dozens of heroin packets in his pockets when he was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death.

Houser, 21, was ordered to serve up to 24 years in prison, including a five-to-20-year sentence imposed by Judge Christopher Feliciani for selling the fentanyl-laced heroin that eventually killed 32-year-old Christina Donati-Racioppo on Jan. 22, 2014.

“You had a bright future, but you still have a future. What you make of it is up to you,” Feliciani said. “Your conduct, your delivery of that drug resulted in the death of Ms. Racioppo. You made that drug available, and because of that she died.”

Donati-Racioppo died after ingesting the heroin that police traced to Houser.

The prosecution relied on testimony from Donati-Racioppo's friend Derek Miller, who told jurors he gave her heroin he had purchased from his dealer, Kristi Sue Guzzi. Guzzi testified she bought the drugs from Houser.

Defense attorney Brian Aston argued for a lenient sentence for Houser, calling him an immature high school student who didn't realize the impact his drug dealing would have on his future and the community.

In an impassioned argument, Aston described Houser as a teenager who starred on the football field for Valley High School and chose poorly when he had to decide between a bright future as a college football player or the life of a drug dealer.

“My client was a high school student. What does he know? He just came to a crossroads and thought he could go down both alleys. He was the next Terrelle Pryor from Westmoreland County. He was going to make it big. But now he lost all of it,” Aston said.

Caravello said Houser was not just a high school student but also a major drug dealer who admitted to police that he peddled hundreds of heroin packets seven days a week.

“This wasn't one bad mistake,” Caravello said.

Houser is the second person convicted in Westmoreland County of selling a fatal dose of drugs. Last June, Michael Ulysses Peterson, 42, of Mt. Pleasant was sentenced to serve eight to 16 years in prison for selling heroin to his cousin, who later overdosed and died.

Through 2015, 14 people were convicted in Pennsylvania of drug delivery resulting in death. Westmoreland County prosecutors have filed the charge in about a dozen cases, including one against a Delmont woman who last month was found not guilty to supplying her live-in boyfriend with a fatal dose of heroin.

The prosecution of drug dealers comes as the county struggles with an ever-growing epidemic of fatal overdoses. The coroner's office recorded 169 drug-related deaths last year, far surpassing the previous record of 126 fatal overdoses set a year earlier.

On Friday, Houser told the judge he was ready to take responsibility for his actions.

“No one should be blamed for the choices I made,” Houser said. “I allowed myself to be around the wrong people.”

Feliciani rejected an appeal filed by Houser's defense attorneys, who claimed his conviction was based on speculation by the jury.

Houser also was sentenced to serve two consecutive prison terms of one to two years Friday after pleading guilty to selling drugs in three other cases in 2015.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.