92-year-old remains active in community with position on Unity Township zoning hearing board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Virginia Murphy retired 30 years ago as an inspector at Latrobe's Carborundum plant, but she still looks at things with a critical eye.

The 92-year-old resident of the Unity village of Hostetter has visited many corners of the township in her duties as a member of the zoning hearing board.

“You have to know the locations of all these little places that people want to do something with,” said Murphy, who has served on the local zoning panel since 1999, including stints as chairwoman and secretary. She was reappointed this month to an additional five-year term in the unpaid post.

“It's a very interesting thing to be involved in,” Murphy said. “You get to know a lot of different people and a lot of different rules and regulations. You find out that everything is right down the line, and you'd better follow the rules.”

Longtime friend Faye Musick suggested Murphy accept a seat on the board after the death of Murphy's husband, Regis, who had served on the township planning commission along with Musick's spouse.

Murphy accepted, reluctantly at first.

“I thought, ‘If I make it a whole year, OK. If I don't, I don't,' ” she said.

Nearly two decades later, Murphy still enjoys hearing zoning cases. “You know what's going on in the community, that's the main thing,” she said. “You keep your mind going with what is going on in the township.”

When applicants present evidence before the board, seeking a variance from township standards for property use, “Sometimes we table it and they have to come back again, but usually it's a decision that night,” Murphy said.

Murphy and her colleagues often are asked to grant a variance from the minimum distance a building must be set back from a property line.

“If you want to put up a garage, you'd better have the dimensions of the garage and how many feet from the front (of the lot) and how many feet from the side,” she advised.

A border survey was required to resolve a recent dispute between neighbors that developed when one party wanted to put up a fence along a stream.

But, Murphy recalled, “They were nice enough. Most people are pretty nice discussing things with us.”

Turning down an applicant's request can be difficult but necessary. “I don't like to see anybody not get what they want,” she said.

Murphy's long history of civic involvement includes active membership in the Hostetter Community Club and then in the Whitney Community Club in a neighboring village.

“I was brought up cleaning the Hostetter Club when I was 12 years old,” she said, noting both her grandfathers managed the social club's bar.

As a young mother, she helped organize parades, holiday treats and other activities for her children and their neighbors in the former coal mining community.

Murphy, known to friends as Ginger, devoted at least a decade of volunteer service to Latrobe Area Hospital, where she assisted families whose loved ones were undergoing surgery.

“I just like being friendly to someone who needs somebody to talk to,” she said.

Musick, a township auditor, is among friends who often drive Murphy to breakfast or lunch dates, to township meetings or to view properties the board will rule on.

Murphy still likes to drive herself to local destinations when possible. But, she said, “I don't drive to Pittsburgh anymore. That's too far.”

“I can't say enough for her being dedicated and concerned,” Musick said of her friend. “She's up on everything that's coming up.”

Staying in touch with friends and taking part in township affairs and annual vacations to faraway places with her daughters, Virginia and Diane, helps keep Murphy's mind engaged. She stays physically active tending to her own six-acre lot and maintaining adjacent rental properties for 13 tenants.

“I like to work outside in the yard. It keeps all your muscles going,” Murphy said, though she noted she has confined herself to pulling weeds for the past two years and has turned to others to mow the grass. “I used to ride my tractor around, but then I tore my rotator cuff. I don't have pull in my arms anymore,” she said.

Murphy turns 93 on Feb. 10, but she has no intention of acting her age.

“Just sitting there, that's not living,” she said. “Sometimes it's hard for me to move fast, but I move.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.