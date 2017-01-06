Police seek victims of Westmoreland, Indiana car thefts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police want to find the owners of stolen goods ranging from firearms to a hoverboard they recovered from a Salem Township couple awaiting trial on charges they burglarized worshippers' vehicles while they attended church services.

Trooper David Shero was part of the sting that resulted in the arrests of Frederick A. Stormer, 35, and Catherene Reed, 31, both of Slickville, after troopers followed them to various locations in Westmoreland and Indiana counties. Troopers determined the thefts likely began in early June and continued until the Nov. 27 arrests.

Shero said Stormer and Reed were arrested after troopers watched them break into vehicles parked at Ligonier Alliance Church, along Route 711 north of Ligonier, and at First Church of Christ on Route 259 in Fairfield Township. Troopers filmed Stormer entering worshippers' vehicles and removing multiple items.

Troopers recovered the stolen goods from Stormer's 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier and from the couple's home, police said.

“We're trying to identify these items with their rightful owners. People will have to contact the Kiski station to positively identify the items they had stolen,” Shero said.

He said police hope to return the items to owners but noted many were not reported stolen.

While the stash includes many items commonly taken in vehicle break-ins — gift cards, purses, wallets, bags, cell phones, laptop computers, jewelry, sunglasses and currency — many were not, Shero said.

Those include a “Razor Ripstick” hoverboard, remote-control toy vehicles, Paul Mitchell brand cosmetics, cameras, binoculars, firearms, tools and other electronic devices.

Troopers decided to put Stormer and Reed under surveillance after a “good Samaritan” photographed a person driving Stormer's 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier on Nov. 8 as it stopped and occupants pulled on door handles of vehicles parked at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Mission Road in Latrobe, according to the criminal complaint.

Those attempted break-ins followed similar thefts of purses, cellphones, credit cards and cash from vehicles parked at churches and shopping areas in the region.

A trial date for Stormer and Reed has not been scheduled in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court. Both waived their rights to preliminary hearings Dec. 16 before Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel on charges of theft, endangering the welfare of children, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors. They remain in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $30,000 and $10,000 bond, respectively.

Anyone with information on the thefts or who had items stolen from their vehicles but didn't report it can contact the Kiski station at 724-727-3434.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.