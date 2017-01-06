Westmoreland exceeds, Western Pa. division falls short of Salvation Army goal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donations also can be made online at wpa.salvationarmy.org .

If sending a donation to the headquarters, please include a note specifying which community should receive it.

People can still send checks to their individual Salvation Army center or to the Western Pennsylvania Divisional Headquarters, P.O. Box 742, 700 N. Bell Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.

While the Salvation Army's Western Pennsylvania division fell about $145,000 short of its overall Red Kettle Christmas Campaign goal, donations from Westmoreland residents exceeded expectations.

The county's various regions raised more than $388,000 this holiday season, surpassing their goal of $377,000.

“We're just thrilled that people open up their hearts as well as their wallets to the Salvation Army,” said division spokeswoman Donna Fencik.

A good chunk of the extra money came from an anonymous donation of $10,000 dropped into a Greensburg kettle four days before Christmas.

This is the second year in a row that Westmoreland residents have helped the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign exceed its cumulative county-wide goal.

The news was less encouraging in Allegheny County, where regional locations that fell short of their goals accounted for about 90 percent of the overall $145,000 shortfall for the Western Pennsylvania division.

Other areas that fell at least $15,000 short of their respective goals were Erie, Indiana, Oil City, Punxsutawney and Washington.

“There were 18 of 39 areas that fell short of their goals,” Fencik said.

A huge push in the campaign's final week resulted in more than $960,000 in donations.

“The Greensburg area in particular was really struggling,” Fencik said, noting the Tribune-Review reported on the issue. “And in a couple of days, we really raised a lot of money. ... When the public hears how down we are, they really respond.”

In Westmoreland, New Kensington was the only regional location that didn't meet its goal, falling $5,400 short.

Because individual locations operate autonomously, those that fell short will need to consider additional fundraising or reducing services, Fencik said.

“They'll need to reevaluate their budgets and see what they'll need to do to make up the loss of kettle income,” she said.

People can still donate, however.

Fencik said even though the organization fell short of its overall goal, officials are grateful for all the donations they received.

“It's a credit to the generosity of the people in the community and the volunteers who ring bells as well,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.