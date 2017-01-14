Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Signs planned to remind residents of Export's past
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted photo
Above, an early 20th-century photo from Sartoris studio of downtown Export.
Patrick Varine photo | Tribune-Review
John Nagoda, Mark Manovich and Melanie Litz look over historic photos of Export at Manovich's store, Master Auto Supply.

Updated 15 hours ago

Paul Lapcevic can remember when Export Borough had a dozen grocery stores — five on Washington Avenue alone — and a time when milk was delivered by horse and buggy from four local farms.

“This town at one time served all of Franklin Township,” Export Councilman John Nagoda said. “There was nothing in Murrysville, and people came down here to shop.”

Through a local grant from the Community Foundation of Murrysville, Export and Delmont, the Export Historical Society plans to remind residents about that history with a series of informational signs.

“We'd like to get the first sign placed this spring and then go from there,” historical society member and Export Councilwoman Melanie Litz said.

Several sites will be familiar to residents, including the Italian-American Club on Kennedy Avenue.

“That was the Westmoreland Coal Company's boiler house,” said Lapcevic, 95, who lives in Delmont but was raised and lived most of his life in Export. “Kids used to go there and get showers, and you could get hot water there.”

Another is the former site of the Pennsylvania Railroad station, where rail tracks still run through downtown Export along Kennedy Avenue.

“I used to ride the train to Pitcairn,” Lapcevic said. “Trains left at 5, 5:30 and 6 a.m. to take people to Pitcairn, Westinghouse, Turtle Creek and into (Pittsburgh).”

Duff Manor, between Kennedy Avenue and Roosevelt Street, was once the Duff School, which Lapcevic attended through his sophomore year of high school.

Litz said the society has access to a wealth of historic photos of Export through the borough's archives. Many of those photos were developed at another site that is slated to receive a sign — the former Sartoris photo studio, which was across from the Moose lodge on Washington Avenue.

Borough officials recently expressed interest in acquiring some of the original glass photo slides that were housed in the studio.

“Every wedding, every Communion, every reunion photo in town was taken at that studio,” Litz said. “It was the only game in town.”

There are about a dozen sites on the society's shortlist, but there are plenty more that could be included in the future.

“When we sat down and started listing things, there were just so many places,” Litz said. “There's just so much history here.”

In addition to the borough's photo archives, the society hopes to gather photos from residents' personal collections. Anyone with old photos of the borough is asked to contact Litz at 724-454-9584 or kmlitz172@gmail.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.