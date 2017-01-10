Latrobe reverses ban on outdoor burning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe residents now can legally cozy up outdoors to a fire pit or other small recreational fire.

City council this week amended a previous regulation banning all outdoor burning. The new ordinance passed 5-2, with John Murtha and Robert Forish opposing.

Murtha predicted an increase in fire and police calls if smoke drifts from fire pits into neighboring homes. Mayor Rosemarie Wolford expressed mixed feelings about voting in favor of recreational fires because the change had been opposed by fire and police officials.

“I'm nervous about it because I know there are concerns, but I think we need to give it a try,” she said, noting other municipalities have approved similar provisions with no “major issues” resulting.

“I talked to a lot of people and did not find much concern from residents,” about the ordinance,Wolford said.

She urged those who use fire pits “to be respectful of your neighbors and follow the ordinance, so you're safe and your neighbors are safe.”

Fires for cooking, warming or ceremonial purposes must be contained within a grill, outdoor barbecue, fireplace or other enclosed, non-combustible material no larger than 4 feet in diameter or 13 square feet. Commercially produced enclosures must meet Underwriters Laboratories standards.

Residents may use clean-burning fuel such as charcoal, propane, natural gas or dry and clean wood and small branches. Small amounts of paper and cardboard may be used for kindling; otherwise, burning of cardboard is prohibited, along with rubbish, leaves, yard waste and materials with a coating or that cause excessive smoke or malodorous emissions.

Each fire must be attended by an adult and can't be within 15 feet of any structure, property line, utility, tree or other combustible material.

If the new ordinance leads to problems, it can be repealed, Wolford said.

“It's the ones that won't do the right thing, that's where the problems come in,” said Fire Chief John Brasile. “The biggest problem is going to be with leaves and rubbish and other things they might try to get away with.”

Solicitor Zachary Kansler said the city's other existing fire restrictions will remain in place, including a prohibition against using a wood-burner stove or fireplace in temperatures above 65 degrees. He noted city police or fire officials can order a recreational fire extinguished or reduced if it's considered a nuisance.

Wolford expressed hope that council in February could establish a registration procedure and accompanying fee for all who want to have recreational fires.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.