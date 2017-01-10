Greensburg woman wins big on 'The Price is Right'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sheila Thompson literally is one of the chosen few.

She recently had the experience of hearing her name called — and winning cash and prizes — on the popular CBS daytime TV game show “The Price is Right.”

“When they called my name, I only heard Thompson. I'm looking up and Drew's saying, ‘I'm talking to you,' ” she said, referring to host Drew Carey.

It took weeks for the Greensburg retiree to come down from the high of being a successful contestant on one of America's longest-running shows. Now that she has had time to reflect on the experience, she considers herself blessed.

“Even though I didn't win the showcase, I was still happy … because I didn't really have to be called,” she said. “What are the chances?”

Thompson, who taught computer and business at Woodland Hills High School, won $20,000 in cash and $7,000 in other prizes when she appeared on the show Sept. 26 during a trip to California with her husband, Brian. The episode aired Jan. 2.

Between the taping and the airing, she had to keep quiet about her participation in the show. But last week, she watched the episode with a rapt group of about 30 family and friends at a local restaurant.

Thompson has since banked her check and is awaiting word from her accountant about the tax implications of her winnings.

Thompson traveled to Hermosa Beach, Calif., and, at her husband's suggestion, decided to get tickets for the show.

“I've watched it ever since I was little,” she said.

On the morning of the show, the couple, their daughter, Patriece, and a friend got up at 3 a.m. and made sure they were at CBS Television City by 6 a.m. They were interviewed by the show's staff and prepared to be one of the 300 audience members in the first taping of the day.

Thompson watched anxiously from the second row as the first four contestants were called and took their place in Contestants' Row. After the first pricing game, she was shocked to hear the announcer say her name and utter those words, “Come on down!”

To get on stage with Carey, she bid successfully on a Cuisinart coffee maker and espresso machine, winning both appliances. “When he said I won, I was so overwhelmed. I did not know what to do. I was like, ‘Is this for real?' It's like you're in a whirlwind,” she said.

Thompson then played the “Bargain Game,” which required her to choose between two items — a 65-inch Samsung TV and a set of six Coach purses — and say which was the better bargain. The TV, priced at $3,000, had an actual retail price of $3,500 — a difference of $500. The purses, priced at $1,360, had an actual price of $2,560 — a difference of $1,200.

Thompson uses Coach purses and is familiar enough with them to know that they run $300 to $400 apiece. Although she looked back at her husband for reassurance, Thompson said she never lacked confidence. She chose the Coach purses and won the game.

“It's like I was dreaming this. It was like ‘The Wizard of Oz,' ” she said.

In addition to winning the television and purses, Thompson won a cash prize from Publishers Clearing House. The retired teacher leapt in the air for joy. Out came the balloons, a bouquet of roses and a large check with her name on it.

“Sheila, congratulations!” Carey said. “She wins everything. Look at that.”

Thompson was taken backstage, given a glass of water and awaited her turn to spin the wheel for a chance to participate in the “Showcase Showdown.” Her spin tied another contestant, forcing a spinoff. She won when the wheel landed on 50 cents, beating his 35 cents.

However, Thompson lost the showcase — a trip to Sydney, Australia, and a Mitsubishi Galant — when she overbid by $2,600.

“Of course, I drive Chevys,” she said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.