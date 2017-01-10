Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Teen's fingers get stuck in ice cream machine at North Belle Vernon Dairy Queen
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 10:39 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

North Belle Vernon firefighters rescued a teenager whose hand was caught in an ice cream machine Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters and medics were dispatched to the North Belle Vernon Dairy Queen on Fayette Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. after a 19-year-old employee got her fingers caught in an ice cream machine's mechanism and couldn't get them out.

Fire Chief John Garber said the soft-serve machine was off and the employee was cleaning it when it somehow switched back on. The rag she was using got caught in a moving belt and pulled her hand inside the machine.

“The towel she was using forced (the machine) to gum up and kept it from pulling her in further,” Garber said.

Firefighters had to cut open the machine's casing, remove a structural support and cut two belts in order to free the woman's hand, which suffered “minor crushing injuries,” Garber said. Medics transported her to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment

The whole incident took less than 30 minutes from the initial call. The employee's hand was “fully intact” when she was freed, according to the fire department's Facebook page.

“She stayed calm and made our job a lot easier,” Garber said.

A woman who answered the phone at the Dairy Queen Tuesday morning said the employee was doing fine and had no broken bones, but declined to comment further because she wasn't there at the time of the accident.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

