Gas pipeline work to interrupt service in Mt. Pleasant

Utility crews are scheduled to work on Mt. Pleasant's main thoroughfare this year as PennDOT prepares for a major construction project in the borough and neighboring township.

In mid-January, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will start to replace about 7,500 feet of aging underground pipe on several streets, including Route 31, which is Main Street. About 130 natural gas customers in both municipalities will be notified of a short interruption of service during the “fairly large,” $1.7 million project that is expected to last through much of the year, said Sarah Perry, communications manager.

Crews will replace lines that are 50 or 100 years old in some locations, she said.

“The pipe is aging, and it's coming to the end of its useful life,” Perry said. “We replace the main lines in the streets first.”

Route 31 has been a work site for the past several months while the borough replaced sanitary sewer lines. Mayor Jerry Lucia said that work is nearly complete.

The borough raised quarterly wastewater treatment rates to offset costs of the project, which is budgeted at about $885,000. The municipal authority obtained a loan that the borough will repay.

Both projects — and storm drain replacements next year — are being completed in advance of an $11 million state project to resurface Route 31 from Old Route 119 to Bridgeport Street. Lucia asked residents and motorists traveling through the borough to be cooperative with construction crews in coming months.

“That's all we can ask them to do is be patient,” Lucia said. “When it's all completed, the infrastructure ... that's something that's going to be good for the next 100 years. It had to be done.”

PennDOT officials plan to seek bids for roadwork in June, but that time frame could change, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen. Typically, the winning bidder is able to proceed with the contracted work between 30 and 60 days after a bid is approved, but the contractor can choose when to start, she said.

Columbia Gas' work will involve Main, Morewood, Eagle, Smithfield, Vine, Church, Diamond, Center, Depot and Bridgeport streets; Braddock and College avenues; and Hurst and BB alleys between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Affected customers will be notified by mail and/or email and consulted on an individual basis by utility workers to determine the best time and day to replace the lines that connect their homes to the main gas line, Perry said. Service interruptions are expected to last between one and four hours for the replacement; customers will be asked to be at home during that time.

Afterward, crews will conduct safety checks before restoring service, Perry said.

