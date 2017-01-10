Yough School District wins grant to boost tech education

The Yough School District is one of eight districts or schools in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties to receive a $3,000 grant from the Carnegie Science Center and the Heinz Endowments.

Janet Sardon, Yough superintendent, said the money will be used to purchase Hummingbird Robotics Kits. The kits contain parts and tools elementary and middle school students can use to learn about engineering and coding by building robots.

Sardon said the district has been working to expand program offerings in science, technology, engineering and math in recent years. The staff is looking forward to adding the new robotics kits to the district's makerspace, a classroom area specially designed for hands-on learning. It's stocked with materials students can use to experiment with applying the concepts they learn in the classroom by designing and building their own inventions.

The grants were awarded to schools or districts participating in the Carnegie STEM Excellence Pathway program, which supports schools in improving education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Winning proposals included clear plans for expanding programs in these fields. Staff will receive ongoing support from the Carnegie Science Center to implement the grant-funded programs, according to Alana Kulesa, director of strategic education initiatives at Carnegie Science Center. Classroom teachers and district administrators will participate in professional development workshops at the center.