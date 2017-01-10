Sides file opposing briefs regarding mentally ill plea for teen in Franklin Regional attack

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Written arguments have been submitted to a Westmoreland County judge who will rule whether a former Franklin Regional High School student charged with trying to kill his classmates can plead guilty but mentally ill.

District Attorney John Peck on Tuesday filed a document with Judge Christopher Feliciani in which he argued Alex Hribal, 19, had a conscious desire to harm his classmates when he used two kitchen knives to slash and stab 21 students and a security guard before the start of classes April 9, 2014, an incident he deliberately planned to resemble a 1999 school shooting in Colorado.

“He then attended school, carried out his plan and once apprehended expressed a desire to stab more people and continue the carnage that he had set in motion,” Peck wrote.

Peck wants the judge to reject the mentally ill plea because the diagnosis from defense experts as well as a psychologist hired by the prosecution failed to show Hribal was unable to appreciate the consequences of his conduct and as proof referred to a letter Hribal wrote days before the stabbing that was found in his school locker.

In that lengthy dissertation, Hribal explained his reasons for the stabbings and his desire to kill fellow students, Peck wrote.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey last month submitted a written argument in which he maintained Hribal was diagnosed with psychosis and schizophrenia, mental health conditions that support a guilty but mentally ill plea. That plea would not reduce the length of any potential prison sentence imposed by the judge, Thomassey said.

A guilty but mentally ill plea would mean that Hribal could serve a portion of a prison sentence in a mental health facility.

Peck said Hribal, if convicted of all 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault as well as a weapons offense, could face more than 800 years in prison.

Both sides in November presented testimony from experts about Hribal's mental state at the time of the attack.

Thomassey has said the case will go to trial if Feliciani rejects the guilty plea.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.