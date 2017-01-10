Kline seeks third term as clerk of courts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline said Tuesday he will run for a third term in office.

Kline in 2009 was the first Republican candidate elected to a county row office in more than 50 years.

The clerk of courts office oversees criminal court records as well as the payments of court costs and restitution to crime victims.

“During the last eight years, I have protected the rights of crime victims, while fighting for the hard working taxpayers of Westmoreland County. We continue to use the programs that I have developed to collect court fees, fines, and restitution to ensure that the crime victims are made financially whole again,” said Kline, 35, of Penn Township.

Kline has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Lock Haven University and a master's degree in law and public policy from California University of Pennsylvania.

He was appointed to the Governor's Restitution in Pennsylvania task force, serves as chairman of the Westmoreland County Collections Enforcement Committee and is a member of the Criminal Justice Advisory Board.