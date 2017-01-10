Latrobe man accused of armed robberies at 2 gas stations
Updated 5 hours ago
A Latrobe man was arrested Tuesday in connection with two armed robberies of gas station convenience stores in the city within 12 days.
Kevin Eugene Hardison, 24, allegedly made off with $151.04 from a BP store on Dec. 28 and $13 from A-Plus Sunoco on Jan. 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Investigators said he brandished a knife in both robberies and demanded money from the cashiers.
A man who told police he checked out both stores before the robberies but didn't receive any of the stolen money identified Hardison as the suspect, according to the complaint.
Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect appeared to be wearing the same jacket in both stores.
Hardison is charged with two counts each of robbery, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bail. A Jan. 23 preliminary hearing is set.