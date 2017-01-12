2 New Stanton bridges now slated for complete closures

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT and its contractor plan to shut down all traffic for up to 130 days on the Center Avenue bridge across Sewickley Creek in New Stanton to replace the structure this year as work also wraps up on improvements to nearby Interstate 70.

That scenario, announced Thursday at a meeting of a community partnering committee for the project, was a surprise for C.J. DeFrank, supervisor of the Mutual Aid ambulance station on the south side of the creek. “This is all a shock to me right now,” he said.

Initially, project planners intended to maintain one-way traffic northbound on the bridge, to provide ambulance crews uninterrupted access to areas north of the creek and of I-70.

But Jason Sinay, project manager for contractor Joseph B. Fay Company, said the firm has agreed with PennDOT to replace steel beams in the bridge during a shorter, complete shutdown of traffic, rather than simply repairing and repainting the beams during a longer, 205-day partial closure.

Sinay pointed out the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department, which played host to the meeting at its station north of the interstate, would be blocked from crossing the bridge in either project scenario but will be affected by the closure for a shorter period under the latest plan.

Sinay suggested project officials and the impacted parties “have a meeting and talk about how that will pan out.”

DeFrank said Mutual Aid previously indicated it “would make the adjustments we need to” based on whatever plan PennDOT follows for the project. He said the service has looked into an option of stationing an additional ambulance at the fire station.

Full closure of the Sewickley Creek bridge also is expected to affect a number of pedestrians who use it to walk to work from the New Stanton Commons and Huntingdon Village apartment complexes farther south, in East Huntingdon. Gene Cline, zoning officer for nearby Hunker Borough, said he has offered rides in bad weather to some pedestrians and wondered if the Westmoreland County Transit Authority could extend service to them during construction.

Brian Vanard of TJ's Restaurant on East Pennsylvania Avenue worried that the bridge closure might deter Mt. Pleasant-area residents from patronizing the eatery if they are unwilling to use the official PennDOT detour including Technology Drive and Route 119.

He estimated work to date on the I-70 corridor improvements has cut his trade by about 10 percent. “That's a lot,” he said.

Before the Sewickley Creek Bridge is closed, Fay, as early as March, will close and replace the bridge carrying Center Avenue across the interstate — a portion of the project to be completed in 100 days.

Access across I-70 will be maintained using a new interchange with three associated roundabouts that is slated to open by February while current New Stanton interchange ramps will be closed. A separate bridge will continue to serve pedestrians and, after Center Avenue is reopened, is destined for a park trail in Fayette County, officials said.

Traffic will be maintained on I-70 as it is reconstructed between the old New Stanton off-ramps and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange. Flaggers will control traffic on sections of Center that will be reconstructed between Bair Boulevard and Water Street.

Fay is scheduled to complete its work by Oct. 28.

Project details, maps and videos can be found at i-70projects.com.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.