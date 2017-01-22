Westmoreland County to observe National Day of Remembrance for overdose victims

• To submit a photo of a loved one who has died from an addiction, email kdilascio@sphs.org by Friday and include the photo, the person's name and dates of birth and death.

Jasmine Blackwell wanted to be a lawyer.

But on Sept. 15, her dreams were cut short at age 23 when years of battling drug addiction ended with a fatal overdose, said her mother, Michelle McDermott of Connellsville.

In the four months since, McDermott has taken a stance that she hopes she can help other families struggling with the heart-breaking repercussions of an opioid epidemic that's felt across the region and nation.

“A lot of parents are so afraid of the social stigma they were not able to grieve properly,” McDermott said. “I just don't think it's fair that people think they have to hide it.”

It's a similar goal for organizers of Westmoreland County's first observance of the National Day of Remembrance to honor those who have lost the addiction struggle. The event on Sunday will bring together community members and those mourning a loved one, while offering hope for the future. Blackwell's photo will be part of a slide show compiled by organizers to show addiction's human toll.

“I think it is finally giving drug and alcohol a voice,” said Elizabeth Comer, Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission's director of clinical and case management services. “It's really a great outlet for us ... to talk about how to be part of the solution.”

It was difficult for Niki Perne and her family to grieve the death of her 24-year-old brother, Joshua Perne, after he died of an overdose in February 2014.

“I think the stigma's still very strong,” said Perne, of Irwin. “I think people don't realize how much words hurt. It wasn't the same as like a car wreck; the mourning was different. People don't know how to react.”

Perne, who will be one of several speakers at the event, said she hopes it will give families like hers a time to bond and properly grieve their loss.

“They can all come together and be at peace with each other,” she said. “I think that there's no closure for a lot of people.”

Blackwell died just weeks after the home where McDermott and her husband live along Route 119 was ravaged by floodwaters. The community support they received after losing half of everything they owned helped buoy them through losing a daughter, a woman McDermott described as beautiful, smart, kind and compassionate.

Blackwell had dabbled with drugs in high school and later became addicted to heroin, her mother said. Though her daughter got caught up with people who were bad influences, got arrested a couple of times and quit her job, McDermott said she never suspected that her addiction was so serious. She managed to get clean, and McDermott fondly recalled a few months when Blackwell was happy and healthy.

“She really wanted to bring awareness and talk about what she had done and prevent other people from falling into her path of destruction,” McDermott said.

Stephanie Welc of Scottdale said Blackwell was a huge support during their shared recovery. She submitted Blackwell's photo for inclusion in the slide show.

“She was one of the sweetest, most loving, caring, pure souls I've ever met in my life,” said Welc, a certified recovery specialist who works at the county's substance abuse help line.

McDermott said she and her husband felt isolated and alone during Blackwell's addiction. She hopes the event Sunday can keep others from feeling the same way.

“You need to be able to reach out and talk to other people about it,” she said. “I don't ever want to get to a point where I hate my daughter because it's not my daughter. It's the drug.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.