Westmoreland

$2.5 million grant accepted for work at former Sony plant in East Huntingdon
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday formally accepted a $2.5-million state grant to be used on the former Sony plant in East Huntingdon that is being converted to a multi-use facility.

The money will be used to replace the roof on the 2.8 million-square-foot building that is being transformed from a single-use manufacturing site to one that hosts numerous tenants, officials said. The grant originally was announced in October.

The county has tried to find other uses for the mammoth facility after Sony closed the television manufacturing operation in 2010. The plant opened in the 1970s as an assembly facility for Volkswagen before the German company ceased operations there in 1988.

“It's a value as an asset, and it really creates a significant opportunity to attract new businesses and job opportunities in Westmoreland County,” said Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp.

The county agency is overseeing redevelopment of the site, which is owned by the state and has been operated since 2012 by the Regional Industrial Development Corp.

Officials have estimated that a total redevelopment of the site is expected to cost about $30 million. In addition to the $2.5 million state grant, the facility last year received an $8 million low-interest state loan.

Rigone said the 10-year redevelopment project is nearly half finished.

About 700 people work at several businesses that have relocated to the site in recent years. Those include Aquion Energy and envelope manufacturer Cenveo. West-moreland County Community College houses its workforce-development programs on the site in its 73,500-square-foot Advanced Technology Center, which opened in August 2014.

Officials estimated the facility could host about 1,500 jobs when work is completed.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

