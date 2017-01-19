Program connecting Excela Health patients with addiction services expands in Westmoreland County

A program to connect Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital patients who have substance abuse problems with treatment options is expanding to all three of the system's hospitals.

“It's been a successful partnership between drug and alcohol and the medical field,” said Elizabeth Comer, Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission's director of clinical and case management services. “We're finally bridging that gap and getting people into treatment who need services.”

About 30 percent of patients completed the level of addiction treatment recommended by a mobile case manager with Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services during the 30 months the program has been in operation at the Greensburg hospital. Officials hope to connect more patients directly to treatment starting in February, when hours expand at Westmoreland Hospital and mobile case managers begin operating at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant and at Latrobe Hospital.

Health system officials have seen positive outcomes from having the SPHS worker on site to evaluate patients who Excela employees think might have a substance abuse problem, said George Mizikar, director of behavioral health services at Excela Health.

“It's vitally important to get them connected because there's a brief window of opportunity when they may be willing to accept treatment,” he said.

Starting next month, an SPHS case manager will be available at Westmoreland every day during daylight hours and at Frick and Latrobe hospitals during the day, Monday through Friday. Previously, Westmoreland was staffed overnight. Before the commission's program began in mid-2014, Westmoreland workers directed patients to community treatment options but left it up to the individual to follow through.

In an approach mandated by the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs called a “warm hand-off,” drug and alcohol commissions were required to come up with a plan to directly help survivors of drug overdoses treated at emergency rooms in response to a drug epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives across the state and sets annual death records in Westmore­land County.

Between 2012 and 2015, 377 people died here, according to coroner statistics. In 2016, 139 fatal overdoses have been confirmed, and 33 suspected cases are being investigated.

The local “warm hand-off” program includes patients who go to the hospitals for any reason, including injury or illness. Case managers have total access to Westmoreland Hospital and talk to referred patients face-to-face, Comer said.

“Our goal is door-to-door,” she said. “We want them leaving from the hospital to rehab.”

At Westmoreland Hospital, 210 people were recommended for some level of addiction treatment out of 232 people who were evaluated since the program was started in June 2014. The human services agency received 320 referrals between June 2014 and December. Of those, 86 people attended the recommended level of care — with 72 of them beginning treatment within one day of being discharged from the hospital, officials said. In all, 64 completed the recommended level of care.

In 2013, about 22 million Americans needed help for an addiction problem and only about 2.5 million went through with treatment, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Even if an inpatient bed isn't immediately available, SPHS case managers can offer interim services until one opens up if a patient commits to treatment while hospitalized, according to Mizikar and Comer.

“They can be in touch with them on a daily basis,” Mizikar said. “We've taken a very comprehensive approach.”

Those SPHS services made a difference for recovering opiate addict Stephanie Welc of Scottdale, who connected with the agency after 16 days of inpatient treatment following a judge's order for her to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation in connection with a past criminal case. Now, she works at Westmoreland County's substance abuse help line as a certified recovery specialist.

“I wanted to stop, but I just needed that little push,” Welc said, pointing to a warrant that was issued for her arrest and subsequent incarceration and evaluation. “It was a higher power doing for me what I wasn't doing for myself.”

