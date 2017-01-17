Westmoreland Drug, Alcohol Commission takes over distributing Narcan to police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For police departments interested in stocking naloxone, call the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission at 724-684-9000.

Greensburg police officers have begun handing out information to drug overdose survivors about community treatment resources, according to Chief Chad Zucco.

The paper bears information about drug screenings, insurance and a phone number to call for help. It was created by the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, modeled after information officers give to domestic violence victims.

“It's just another level of us trying to assist in this problem,” Zucco said. “We're trained to respond to emergencies ... but if somebody asks us a question, we don't know who they should call.”

Greensburg will receive another 100 doses of naloxone, or Narcan, from the commission as the agency takes over distribution of kits with the opioid-overdose reversal drug to county police departments. The office of District Attorney John Peck previously distributed the kits.

Zucco estimated that city officers reversed 25 overdoses since June, and their supply is running low and set to expire.

The commission will dole out more than 300 kits to departments across the county to replenish doses Peck's office provided in 2015 through a grant from the state's district attorneys association.

“There wasn't a lot of certainty with how long this funding would go on,” Peck said. “I didn't see a reason to stand in their way.”

Police officers across Pennsylvania have reported reversing more than 2,000 drug overdoses with naloxone, according to information from the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Officers at 17 police departments in Westmoreland County carry more than 300 kits provided by Peck's office. That's fewer than half of about 40 police departments that provide coverage in the county, including state and campus police.

“I fully support the use of Narcan,” Peck said. “The policeman's duty is to protect and serve.”

Drug overdose deaths in the county continue to set records every year. Between 2012 and 2015, 377 people died, according to Westmoreland coroner statistics. In 2016, 118 fatal overdoses have been confirmed, and 51 suspected cases are being investigated.

Elizabeth Comer, Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission's director of clinical and case management services, hopes the agency can establish partnerships and encourage more police departments to stock naloxone.

“We're going to buy them, if they're agreeable to it,” Comer said. “It's an added expense. We want to help use the resources that we have to help fight this epidemic.”

Smithton is investigating the possibility of having its force of 10 part-time officers, who police three small communities, carry naloxone. Comer will present information to borough council next month.

“Being that police are primarily often the first responders, it would be in our public interest and benefit the young people or whomever ... if we could get our officers trained,” said Fred Foster, council president. “We're going to put it out there, and I think the best thing for our community, minimally, is to investigate and be proactive about it.”

Police Chief Glenn Kopp has a lot of questions, as do many leaders of departments around the county. It could be beneficial, but he's not sure that it is necessary — especially with the quick response of paramedics. In 12 years as chief there, Kopp said he hasn't run into a situation where officers have needed the drug.

“I just don't know,” he said. “I know some guys don't want to do it; I know some guys are OK with it.”

The commission has addressed another issue that seemed to dissuade police chiefs — a lack of immediate treatment options or information to hand out — by creating the informational sheet for Greensburg police as well as a dedicated phone line for officers to call if someone is revived from an overdose and wants help. Comer said she hopes to expand both options to other departments.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.