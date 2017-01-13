Rostraver zoning board approves exemption for proposed medical marijuana facility
The Rostraver Township zoning hearing board has granted an exemption for a medical marijuana growing and processing operation.
The unanimous approval was granted Wednesday to Maitri Medicinals, a company that plans to “produce the highest quality cannabis products available to adults and children who suffer from qualifying conditions and diseases,” according to its website. “We believe strongly in the benefits of medical cannabis and are passionate about its ability to improve the lives of patients in our state.”
The operation is proposed for a storage facility at 316 Finley Road, according to Rostraver officials.
The state Department of Health has proposed granting a dozen medical marijuana permits for growing and processing, with the application process running from Feb. 20 to March 20.
For more details, go to MaitriMedicinals.com.
